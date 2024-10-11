In pics: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 unveiled with dedicated chassis and host of tech
The YZF-R9 is the latest addition to the R-series within the manufacturer portfolio. With this, Yamaha is finally able to give a full-fairing sports b
The Yamaha YZF-R9 has finally been unveiled as the latest addition to the Japanese manufacturer's R-series, and it brings a purpose-built Supersport chassis.
The 2025 R9 is available in three colour options, which are Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black, and Intensity White/Redline.
The R9 finally brings a full-fairing home to the CP3 powerplant. This three-cylinder motor powers the MT-09, which was the only sports bike in Yamaha’s Hyper Naked range to not get a faired counterpart.
The R9 carries an extensive range of tech and rider aids and follows a style sheet that is quite similar to that of the flagship R1 and the R7 models.
The 2025 Yamaha R9 is fitted with track-focused equipment such as the clip-on handlebars with adjustable clutch and brake levers. Seat height is kept at 830 mm, ensuring comfortable ergonomics without compromising on a dedicated riding posture.
Yamaha has installed their latest generation five-inch full colour TFT display that features four different profiles alongside a dedicated track profile that displays only the necessary information.
Onboard the Yamaha R9 is a high-tech Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that allows for nine stages of traction control alongside slide control and front wheel lift control.
The R9 is based on a dedicated gravity-cast aluminium Deltabox frame that Yamaha says is the lightest aluminium frame on any Supersport model within their portfolio. This frame has a standalone weight of 9.7 kg which limits the overall wet weight to just 195 kg.
The R9 gets Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers that are paired with dual 320 mm hydraulic discs in the front, while the rear gets a single 220 mm disc. There are USD front forks and a single-shock rear, both adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is powered by the same CP3 powerplant that lies within the MT-09 naked sports bike. This liquid-cooled, 890 cc, inline three-cylinder engine produces 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm.
While the engine is relatively identical, Yamaha has made changes to the fuel map and the final drive ratio to better suit the fully-faired body. The sports bike also gets Yamaha's bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless up and downshifts.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 14:57 PM IST
