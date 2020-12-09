KTM owned Swedish motorcycle making brand Husqvarna revealed the concept of the upcoming Norden 901 motorcycle in 2019. It stole the EICMA spotlight last year and also created quite a buzz at the show. It was voted on a number of “best in show" lists including best design for a concept.

Now a latest teaser image hints that the development of the new Norden has reached its final stages and the motorcycle appears to be quite close to the original concept displayed at the show.

While the automakers have been busy using November as an opportunity to roll out new products and concepts for 2021, things have been quite at Husqvarna as it is currently focused on getting the Norden 901 ready for dealerships within the original timeline.

The company has confirmed in the past that Norden 901 is going to feature a new 889 cc parallel-twin engine which will be derived from the 890 Adventure's powertrain. It is going to come kitted with a set of 21- and 18-inch wheels mounted to a WP suspension system. The ADV will come out as the biggest and the most powerful Husqy ever produced and will enter the ADV arena for the first time in the modern history of the Sweden based bike making brand.

While the internals and mechanicals will be familiar to the KTM 890 Adventure, on the outside, it will have an appearance synonymous with Husqvarna.

As far as its debut in the international market is concerned, the bike will go on sale in early 2021. For India, however, the launch is highly unlikely for the next couple of years. Husqvarna has promised that it would reveal more details closer to the model launch next year.