Honda unveils UK-only Transalp special edition; What's new?

Honda has introduced a limited-run special edition of the 750 for the UK market, offered with a range of additional equipment and cosmetic elements. Offered at £10,499, the Transalp SP will be sold exclusively with a manual gearbox and is based on the outgoing 2025-spec model. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 2026, with availability restricted to existing dealer stock.

The SP variant is set apart by its retro-inspired visuals that set it apart from the standard Transalp. The motorcycle wears a white base finish accented by period-style graphics with blue and red highlights, alongside dedicated SP badging on the fuel tank. It rides on spoked rims with a gold-finished outer lip, while its prominent front mudguard carries the same blue-red treatment.

Beyond cosmetics, Honda has bundled several official accessories as standard on the XL750 Transalp SP, all aimed at enhancing durability when ridden off the beaten path. These include engine guards, wraparound crash bars for the front end, and a skid plate mounted beneath the engine. Together, these additions give the Transalp SP a more rugged, adventure-ready look straight from the showroom.

Honda XL750 Transalp SP: Engine and performance

The special edition comes equipped with engine guards, crash bars and a skid plate as standard

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged from the regular XL750 Transalp sold in the UK. It continues to use the 755 cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and retains the same chassis, suspension, wheel sizes and electronics package as the outgoing model.

Honda has not offered the SP treatment on the newer E-Clutch-equipped version, which allows clutch-free starts and stops and was unveiled recently as part of the brand’s broader updates to the 750 cc platform. Honda is not carrying over the SP treatment to the newer E-Clutch models. These allow clutch-free starts and stops and were unveiled as part of the brand’s updates for the upcoming model year.

With the updated Transalp already showcased globally, the SP serves as a final iteration of the current model year, providing dealers with a way to clear left-over stock while offering buyers something visually distinctive and well-equipped for off-road use.

Sales of the Transalp SP will be limited to the UK, and Honda has confirmed that the model will be available till stocks last.

