Triumph Speed 400-based Tracker 400 launched in UK; Will it come to India?

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its 400 cc portfolio in the UK with the launch of the new Tracker 400. Based on the Speed 400 that is sold in India, the new neo-retro roadster derives its styling from classic flat trackers that rose to popularity in the US between 1900-1930. It is powered by the same TR-series engine that does duties across the lineup but shares its tune with the Thruxton 400 for sportier riding dynamics.

The Triumph Tracker 400 boasts a no-frills, sporty design that stays in line with the flat tracker attitude. It carries over the same round LED headlamp with an added flyscreen, while putting on flat, wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs. To be precise, the handlebars are 23 mm broader and 134 mm lower than those on the Speed 400, while the footpegs are pushed back by 86 mm and fitted 27 mm higher for a more aggressive riding position.

The bike gets a slim fuel tank with knee recesses leading to a sharp tail section that incorporates a flatter seat with a seat cowl and an integrated LED taillamp. It wears number boards on either side and comes riding on newly-styled alloys shod in Pirelli MT60 RS tyres.

The Tracker 400 is available in three distinct colour options, which include Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss. It is priced from £5,745, or approximately ₹6.92 lakh.

What is the Triumph Tracker 400’s engine and performance?

The Tracker 400 features wider, lower handlebars and rear-set footpegs for a more aggressive riding posture

The Tracker 400 is powered by the same 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that borrows the Thruxton 400’s tune. With this, it makes 41.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This five per cent increase in peak power is complemented by a longer rev range and stronger peak power closer to the redline. And you can hear all of it through an upswept dual-pipe silencer.

The hardware and underpinnings are shared with the Speed 400. The hybrid perimeter steel frame is attached to a bolt-on rear subframe and held up by 43 mm USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The Tracker 400 rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc.

On the tech front, the Tracker features a semi-digital cluster alongside ride-by-wire throttle with traction control and dual-channel ABS.

Will the Triumph Tracker 400 reach Indian shores?

While already manufactured in India, the Tracker 400 is currently aimed at overseas markets like the UK and US

While Triumph Tracker 400 is already being manufactured in India, Bajaj Auto is less than likely to launch it here, as the demand for such flat track designs is generally low on our shores. Flat track racing is popular in countries such as the UK and the US, and as such, there is a larger pool of potential buyers overseas to sell to. Indian buyers will generally lean more towards scramblers in this department. Bajaj is currently working on downsizing the TR-Series motor after the GST rates on motorcycles above 350 cc were hiked. So, there is a possibility that if and when the Tracker makes it to India, it will do so in the 350 cc segment.

