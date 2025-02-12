Honda Shine 125 achieves OBD-2B compliance, new features. Priced from 84,493

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the updated Shine 125, which now meets OBD-2B compliance and gets new features in the process. The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is priced at ₹84,493 for the drum variant and ₹89,245 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant. The bike gets an updated engine to meet the upcoming emission norms and a fully digital instrument console, much like the rest of Honda’s mass-market range.

2025 Honda Shine 125: New Features

The updated Shine 125 retains the same design and styling but gets new colours for a refreshed look. The commuter is now available in six paint options - Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. The Shine 125 also gets a 90 mm wider rear tyre for better road stability and visual appeal. Furthermore, the Shine 125 gets a digital instrument console with information like real-time fuel efficiency indicator, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator, and Eco indicator. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port and idle start/stop system.

Introducing the OBD2B Shine 125, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of OBD2B-compliant Shine 125. Since its debut in 2006, the Shine has remained the most loved motorcycle in its segment, earning the trust of millions of Indian customers. Over the years, it has consistently set new standards for performance, comfort, and reliability. We are thrilled to introduce the latest Shine 125 with upgraded features that enhance its practicality and appeal, meeting the aspirations of today’s riders."

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing - HMSI, said, “We are delighted to launch the new Shine 125, a motorcycle that continues to set new benchmarks in the 125cc commuter segment. With the latest OBD2B-compliant engine and a host of new features like a fully digital instrument cluster, an Idling stop system, and USB C-type charging port, the new Shine 125 enhances convenience and practicality for Indian customers. We are confident that Naye India ki Amazing Shine will surely appeal to buyers and further strengthen its legacy in the market."

2025 Honda Shine 125 Specifications

The Shine 125 packs the same 123.94 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor that’s now OBD-2B compliant. Power figures remain the same at 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes with drum brakes on both ends on the base trim with a front disc brake on the top variant.

The Honda Shine 125 remains one of the most popular 125 cc offerings on sale and the bike captures a sizable share of the segment. It competes against the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor, and more.

