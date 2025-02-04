HT Auto
Activa and Shine 125 help Honda sales grow by 6%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 11:06 AM
  Honda recently updated its lineup with OBD2B models.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has reported that their sales for January 2025 stood at 4,44,847 units, recording a 6 per cent YoY growth. This figure includes domestic sales of 4,02,977 units and 41,870 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 5 per cent YoY growth while exports grew 14 per cent over the same period of last year. HMSI's YTD FY25 (April’24 – Jan’25) total sales stand at 49,81,767 units. This includes domestic sales of 45,41,323 units and 4,40,444 units exports.

Some of the key highlights of the January 2025 for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India was the launch of OBD2B compliant versions of the Activa, Livo, and Dio which come with new features. The brand also launched the CB650R and CBR650R.

Honda also participated in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: The company announced the prices of the all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1. In addition, the CB300F flex-fuel, Honda’s portable electric scooter Motocompacto, Electric Racing Go-Kart and advanced battery swapping technology with the dedicated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: were also on display.

(Read more: Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at 13.30 lakh)

What is new with the Honda Activa 110?

Honda Activa 110 now complies with the OBD-2B emission norms. The updated 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine maintains the same power output of 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a torque of 9.05 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a CVT gearbox, offering smooth and predictable performance for city commutes.

The Activa now features a 4.2-inch TFT digital display, a feature increasingly seen across Honda’s two-wheeler lineup. This display supports Bluetooth connectivity and integrates with the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can access navigation, call alerts and SMS notifications directly on the dashboard reducing the need to check their phones while riding. This addition enhances practicality, especially for those navigating urban traffic.

The Activa 110 starts at 80,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes with other popular scooters such as the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus and Suzuki Access 125. The scooter is offered in three variants namely STD, DLX and H-Smart.

The scooter is available in six colour options including Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
