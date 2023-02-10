HT Auto
Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Specs, features and design compared

Hero MotoCorp recently launched a new 110 scooter to extend their line-up. One of the most popular scooters in the segment is the TVS Jupiter. The Xoom will face stiff competition from Jupiter because it is one of the best-selling scooters in the market. Here is how both the scooters stack up against each other.

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 19:09 PM
Both scooters have radically different design languages.
Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Design

In terms of design, both scooters are very different. The Jupiter has a more conventional look that does not have any element that stands out but this means that most people would not mind its looks. On the other hand, Xoom has a funky and sporty design language. There are X-shaped elements in the headlamp and the tail lamp. The colour options are also something that would grab attention.

Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Specs

Both scooters are powered by a 110 cc fuel-injected engine. Xoom's powertrain produces 8.03 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter's engine produces 7.79 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Features

Hero Xoom is equipped with segment-first cornering lights. Other features on offer are Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster, i3s start/stop technology, USB charger and a boot light. The Jupiter comes with Bluetooth connectivity, an external fuel-filler cap, a USB charger and TVS’ Intelligo stop/start tech.

Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Price

The Xoom is being offered in three variants. The LX costs 68,599, VX is priced at 71,799 and the ZX costs 76,699. The Jupiter is offered in five variants - Sheet Metal Wheel, Standard, ZX drum ZX disc, ZX SmartXonnect and Classic. They cost 69,990, 74,068, 78,843, 82,843, 85,673 and 86,263 respectively. All prices ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 19:09 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp TVS Jupiter Xoom Scooters
