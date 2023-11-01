HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp reports 26% sales growth in October

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has reported sales of 574,930 units in the month of October. It witnessed a double-digit growth of 26% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 454,582 units. The company expects the growth momentum to continue on the back of the recent product launches in the premium segment and ongoing festive season.

Hero
Hero MotoCorp sold 529,341 units of motorcycles last month, a significant increase compared to 529,341 units sold in the year-ago period.
Hero
Hero MotoCorp sold 529,341 units of motorcycles last month, a significant increase compared to 529,341 units sold in the year-ago period.

The company sold 529,341 units of motorcycles last month, a significant increase compared to 529,341 units sold in the year-ago period. It sold a total of 45,589 units of scooters as compared to 35,014 units sold in the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp's domestic sales stood at 559,766 units last month as against 442,825 units sold in the year-ago period. It shipped 15,164 units in October of 2023 as compared to 11,757 units shipped in the year-ago period.

At theHero stable, October has been a busy month with deliveries and dealership inaugurations. The company commenced the deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440 on the occasion of Navratri. Under its mega deliveries drive, the company sold 1,000 units across 100 dealerships in India.

It also started deliveries of the Karizma XMR in some cities. The brand already has more than 13,000 bookings for the motorcycle. Initially, the Karzima XMR was launched at 1,72,900 but the price has now been revised to 1,79,900 (ex-showroom). The new booking window will soon be announced for the Karizma XMR will soon be announced.

The company also announced the second edition of Hero GIFT – the Grand Indian Festival of Trust for the festive season. The programme included new model refreshes, new color schemes, lucrative benefits, and finance schemes, among others. Discounts included cash bonus of up to 5,500 and an exchange bonus of up to 3,000, across its model range.

