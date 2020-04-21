Hero Electric AE-47 electric bike launch plans put on hold

Hero Electric AE-47 was among one of the highlights at the company's Auto Expo 2020 pavilion. The electric bike gathered quite a lot of attention since it came out as Hero Electric's first 'bike-styled' product.

Now the company has decided to delay its launch plans due to unconfirmed reasons. But it is suspected that the market slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is one of the root causes of this delay. The AE-47 electric motorcycle was earlier claimed to be launch ready and was rumored for mid-2020 debut.

The AE-47 EV seems like quite a promising product for the Indian market which otherwise is only occupied with commuter styled bikes and scooters. On the flip side, AE-47 electric bike promises to deliver quite a performance and features a 4000W electric motor. It is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds.

The AE-47 is rated to attain a top-speed of 85 kmph. At these performance figures, it becomes a direct rival to the Revolt RV400 electric bike.

The bike comes equipped with a number of premium features such as full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with functions such as GPS, GPRS, real-time tracking and geofencing. As per the company, its pricing may go up to almost twice the cost of conventional ICE powered bikes of similar specifications. This means that it can reach up to somewhere ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh bracket. Moreover, the cost of the battery replacement may also be high as well.

Currently, Hero Electric is focusing only on the regular, low-speed electric two-wheelers that attract a wider set of audience looking for a low-priced EV.

The company may also launch a series of more premium and expensive products in the days to come, but of course, it depends up on the market demand of electric vehicles in the future.

The company has also recently launched an exclusive online scheme on its product line-up which is valid till May 5th. Read full details here.












