Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has resumed partial functioning of over 50 service outlets in Kerala following the state Government's guidelines. As per the new orders, two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops in the state may resume partial services of immediate nature.

The Honda 2wheelers workshops will open twice a week on Thursday and Sunday from 10:00 to 17:00 hours. These outlets will meet the immediate service requirements of customers involved in essential services as Frontline Corona Warriors (Doctors, healthcare workers, Police, Media, Bank employees, Nurses etc.)

In a press release sent today, the company announced that all Honda service workshops have been strictly directed to follow social distancing norms and other safety precautions in order to ensure safety of customers as well as its own staff.

The company declared on Saturday that it has served more than 500 customers as part of engagement in essential services during the lockdown.

Highlighting the contribution made by the company, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these challenging times of Covid-19 more than ever, Honda 2Wheelers India is moving forward as a responsible corporate. The entire Honda 2Wheelers India family is proud to resume the partial operations of our workshops across Kerala in line with the local Government’s operational guidelines. Honda wholeheartedly thanks its many customers in Kerala who are everyday serving society with their essential services during the current lockdown. Providing peace of mind and convenience to all customers, these workshops and the staff therein are happy to provide immediate two-wheeler service needs, irrespective of the brand."

