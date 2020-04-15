Honda SP 125 BS 6 receives a price hike within 5 months of launch

The 2020 Honda SP 125 BS 6 was launched last year in November. Now just within a few months of its launch, the bike has received a minor price hike of ₹552.

Now the motorcycle has been priced at ₹73,452* (drum brake variant), and ₹77,652* (disc brake variant). Previously, the respective variants of the SP 125 retailed at ₹72,900* and ₹77,100*.

There is no other update on the bike. It still gets the same engine, equipment and paint options as before. Speaking of the latter, it is offered in four different paint options - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

Its main exterior styling features include LED headlight, 5-spoke split type alloy wheels, single-seat, aggressive fuel tank with trendy graphics, and exhaust muffler with chrome cover.

The motorcycle runs on a BS 6 complaint 125 cc single-cylinder engine which comes kitted with the company's various patent features including Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine is known to churn out 10.88 PS of maximum power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Its main equipment list include a fully-digital instrument cluster which is capable of displaying all the necessary information such as real-time fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, service due indicator, etc. the display features a gear position indicator as well. Its suspension duties are performed by a conventional telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers which sit at the back.

The braking is handled by an optional 240 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake which is standard. The brakes work in-conjunction with Honda's Combi-Brake System (CBS) and equalizer.

Honda has also recently pulled the plugs on the iconic Unicorn 150 motorcycle. It will be replaced by a new Unicorn 160 bike.








