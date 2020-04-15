Honda V-GO electric moped updated, know what's changed

The Honda V-GO electric moped has been updated in the Chinese market. As a part of upgrade, the moped has received a new battery pack option that has doubled its full charge range.

While previously the Honda V-GO returned a full range of 45 km, the new battery pack addition promises to deliver 100% increase in the range. The moped can now ride up to 90 km in a single charge.

(Also Read: 2020 Honda CBF190X launched in China)

Some of the key features of the Honda V-GO electric moped include a 14.2-litres of under-seat storage, front pocket USB charger, full-LED lighting, relaxed riding ergos, fully-digital instrument console, CBS for enhanced braking, smart key, GPS, and dedicated mobile application.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 1,671 mm in length, 665 mm in width and 1,040 mm in height. It has a ground clearance of 132 mm, and its overall weight stands at 65 kgs. Even though V-GO electric moped features fairly smaller dimensions, it boasts a spacious floorboard which spans 310 mm in width and 400 mm in length.

The Honda V-GO is priced at CNY 7,988 ( ₹86,228.54). The higher capacity Lithium-ion battery retails at a price tag of CNY 2,699 ( ₹29,135.06), but as a part of the limited-time offer, the customers can buy it for a special price of CNY 1,350 ( ₹14,572.93).

The Honda V-GO moped is a boon for daily city commute and now with an extended range, it is even better.

(Also Read: Honda Aviator scooter taken off the shelves after a decade of service)

As far as Indian market is concerned, the V-GO moped isn't expected to land in the country anytime soon, but Honda has hinted in the past that it is planning to introduce affordable electric scooters in the days to come. Currently there is no direct rival to the V-GO electric moped in India, but other electric scooters such as Revolt RV400 and Ather 450X have recorded a positive growth in the overall demands.