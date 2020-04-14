Honda Aviator scooter taken off the shelves after a decade of service

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has pulled the plugs on the Aviator scooter which has been on-sale for over a decade now. The Aviator hasn't received the required BS 6 emission update.

Currently, only the Activa, Activa 125 and Dio are the few scooters to have joined the list of the BS 6 compliant Honda two-wheelers.

The Aviator was originally positioned above the standard Activa and both even shared the same 110 cc engine. Though the Aviator was designed to stand-out thanks to its unconventional looks and premium features previously unheard in the segment, but the cult of Activa overshadowed it. At the same time, while the Activa kept on receiving timely updates, the Aviator remained more or less the same. Its core USP features such as alloy wheels, telescopic fork and front disc brake surely pulled attention but it simply wasn't enough to keep the numbers rolling, especially when its counterpart Activa averaged at far over 3 lakh unit sales per month.

With the Aviator gone, there will a void left in the Honda 110 cc scooter segment but the company might also fill the space with a new offering in the days to come. Chances are that the company might use a scooter based on the Activa 6G which share the same engine as well as underpinnings.

Also, in terms of pricing and positioning, the new scooter could be placed slightly higher than the current Honda Activa 6G, but the company would have to price it accordingly so that it doesn't merge with the scooters of the higher 125 cc segment. As far as features as concerned, expect alloy wheels, disc brakes, CBS (combined braking system) and digital instrument console to be part of the list.

In other updates, the company has also pulled the plugs on the Grazia 125 urban scooter (temporarily). (Read full information here)