Honda Grazia temporarily discontinued in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has temporarily discontinued the Grazia scooter. The model has been taken down from the official product line-up at HMSI's webpage. It will be reintroduced soon in the BS 6 avatar.

The Honda Grazia is a relatively fresh product, it was launched in October 2017. The BS 6 update of the Grazia is still in the pipeline and is expected to be launched as soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted and the scooter starts reaching Honda's authorised dealerships.

Apart from a BS 6 engine, the scooter isn't expected to receive any other updates. Its previous BS 4 compliant 124.9 cc single-cylinder carburetted mill was know to return 8.52 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine came along with a CVT (Continues Variable Transmission). The upcoming BS 6 update may slightly alter the engine output figures. That said, also the fuel economy may vary.

As far features and exterior styling is concerned, the scooter won't get any significant tweaks. It will carry over the telescopic fork (front) and 3-step adjustable suspension (rear) as the previous model. Also, it will continue the 190 mm optional disc brake (front) and a 130 mm drum brake (rear). The brakes will work in-conjunction with CBS (Combined Braking System) as standard.

As before, the Grazia BS 6 will also get a fully digital instrument console featuring Eco Speed Indicator.

HMSI was among one of the first two-wheeler giants to launch BS 6 products in the market in 2019. However, the company has now pulled the plugs on some models due to the stricter BS 6 emission norms. It has discontinued the CBR 250R, Unicorn 150 (now comes as with a 160 cc engine), Navi, etc.




















