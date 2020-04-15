2020 Honda CBF190X launched in China

Honda has launched the 2020 CBF190X in the Chinese market. The dual-sport offering has been priced at CNY 16,380 which is equivalent to ₹1.76 lakh.

The motorcycle was originally revealed at the CIMA (China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition) 2016. It was introduced under the Honda-Sundiro joint venture which also yielded other sub-200 motorcycles such as CBF190TR and CBF190R.

For 2020, the motorcycle gets a number of visual tweaks including new colour, graphics and updated body panels. It comes in 5 different colour options including Pearl Black, Glow Color White, Fluorescent Red, Jazz Gray and White/Red/Blue Tri-colour colours.

As the previous 2019 model, the motorcycle comes with V-shaped LED headlights, windscreen, large 12-litre fuel tank, single-piece seat, and bash plate. The 2020 model now features new graphics as well as a fresh brand logo to delineate the Honda-Sundiro partnership. Apart from this, its metre-console has also been updated, the LCD instrument panel now also features a gear position indicator.

The previously found underbelly exhaust system has been given a miss and now sits a new side-mounted exhaust. This change not only contributes to its cleaner looks but also improves its ground clearance. Also, the single-piece handlebar has been replaced with a tad thinner unit for more grip and convinience.

The 2020 Honda CBF190X sources power from a 184.4 cc single-cylinder 2-valve air-cooled powertrain. The engine features Honda’s fifth-generation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection system which has been claimed to deliver optimum balance between power and fuel economy. The engine produces 16.8 PS of maximum power and 16.3 Nm of peak torque.

The equipment list of the motorcycle comprises USD front fork, a rear monoshock, disc brakes at either ends and single-channel ABS.























