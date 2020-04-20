Hero Electric recently announced special discounts on its complete range of electric scooters in the country, barring the Flash lead-acid low speed model. The offer is valid for all online bookings made between April 17 and May 15.

The company has stated that an instant discount of ₹5,000 is applicable for all Hero Electric scooters booked online while customers who book Hero Electric scooter through the online channel will get a discount of ₹3,000. The booking amount is ₹2,500 and this is non-refundable except if the national lockdown gets extended to beyond June. Highlighting how the lockdown has had a positive impact on the environment, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said that it is one more reason why people must switch to electric vehicles. "The few days of absence of polluting vehicles have also had a pleasing effect of clearer sky and nature bouncing back with rare birds chirping. I strongly believe that customers are now tending to switch to cleaner transportation, and we are adding a little sweetener through the "Online" offer to gently nudge them to do so," he said.

The current portfolio of Electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde and E-Cycle, which are also powered by high quality lithium-ion batteries.

Hero Electric has a customer base of 2.5 lakh in the country and aims to increase the number of touchpoints here from the current 600 to 800 by end of 2020. Its manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has a total installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum. The company also says it has tied up with leading financial institutions to offer a number of payment options to customers.