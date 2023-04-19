HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson X 500 Launched In China, Will Rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivalling Harley-Davidson X 500 launched in China

Harley Davidson has officially launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 in the line-up which was launched in March. There were a lot of speculations around the X 350 and X 500 and now most of them are cleared. It seems like both these motorcycles will not make their way to the Indian market. Instead, Harley-Davidson will be launching a new motorcycle that has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 14:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Harley-Davidson X 500 will most likely not make its way to the Indian market.
Harley-Davidson has launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 which was launched a few months back, 
The design of the X 500 seems to be inspired by the XR1200X. 
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a monopod digital instrument cluster.
The engine of the X 500 is the same unit as the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it is a liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel twin engine.  
The engine produces 47.5 bhp and 46 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Apart from the engine, the hardware components are also shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. 
It uses the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks with rebound adjustability and an offset monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability.
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
The X 500 measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. 
Harley-Davidson X 500 will most likely not make its way to the Indian market.
View all Images
Harley-Davidson has launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 which was launched a few months back, 
1/10
Harley-Davidson has launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 which was launched a few months back, 
The design of the X 500 seems to be inspired by the XR1200X. 
2/10
The design of the X 500 seems to be inspired by the XR1200X. 
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a monopod digital instrument cluster.
3/10
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a monopod digital instrument cluster.
The engine of the X 500 is the same unit as the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it is a liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel twin engine.  
4/10
The engine of the X 500 is the same unit as the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it is a liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel twin engine.  
The engine produces 47.5 bhp and 46 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
5/10
The engine produces 47.5 bhp and 46 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Apart from the engine, the hardware components are also shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. 
6/10
Apart from the engine, the hardware components are also shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. 
It uses the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks with rebound adjustability and an offset monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability.
7/10
It uses the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks with rebound adjustability and an offset monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability.
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
8/10
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
The X 500 measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
9/10
The X 500 measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. 
10/10
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. 

In terms of design, the X 500 looks like a larger version of the X 350 and a smaller version of the XR1200X. The lighting elements on the motorcycle are LEDs. The instrument cluster on the motorcycle is a monopod digital unit.

Harley-Davidson X 500 shares its underpinnings with the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it uses the same 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley-Davidson X 500 is being offered in three colourways in the Chinese market.
Harley-Davidson X 500 is being offered in three colourways in the Chinese market.
Harley-Davidson X 500 is being offered in three colourways in the Chinese market.
Harley-Davidson X 500 is being offered in three colourways in the Chinese market.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 250sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250sr
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Bike
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The frame is also the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm Up-side down forks in the front that get rebound adjustability while the rear one is an off-set monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specification comparison

In terms of dimensions, the X 500 should feel quite compact. It measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm. The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. The front tyre measures 120/70 whereas the rear one is wider at 160/60.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: 350 Leoncino 500 Harley-Davidson X 500
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city