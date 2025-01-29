Copyright © HT Media Limited
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST listed on India website, will launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jan 2025, 13:15 PM
  • Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST gets several cosmetic changes over the Pan America that is already on sale.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST has been unveiled in the global market. It can be considered as the road-going version of the motorcycle. Because of this, the motorcycle had to go through several hardware changes. What is interesting is that the Pan America 1250 ST is also listed on the Indian market so we are expecting the motorcycle to launch soon.

What are the colour options of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST?

Harley-Davidson will offer the Pan America 1250 ST in three colour schemes - Brilliant Red, Vivid Black and Billiard Grey.

What powers the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST?

Powering the Pan America 1250 ST is the same Revolution Max V-twin engine that has a cubic capacity of 1,252 and is liquid-cooled. It puts out 148 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 13:15 PM IST
