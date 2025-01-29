Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST listed on India website, will launch soon

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST has been unveiled in the global market. It can be considered as the road-going version of the motorcycle. Because of this, the motorcycle had to go through several hardware changes. What is interesting is that the Pan America 1250 ST is also listed on the Indian market so we are expecting the motorcycle to launch soon.
Harley-Davidson will offer the Pan America 1250 ST in three colour schemes - Brilliant Red, Vivid Black and Billiard Grey.
Powering the Pan America 1250 ST is the same Revolution Max V-twin engine that has a cubic capacity of 1,252 and is liquid-cooled. It puts out 148 bhp of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
