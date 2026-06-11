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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Livewire S4 Honcho Trail And Street Launched In Uk Market

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Street launched in UK market

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 11 Jun 2026, 17:43 pm
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Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire has unveiled the S4 Honcho Trail and Street electric mini bikes, developed with Kymco. Offering 125cc-equivalent performance, 95 kmph top speed and up to 117 km range, they debut in the UK this summer

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Street launched in UK market

Harley-Davidson’s electric mobility arm, LiveWire, has unveiled two new electric mini motorcycles, the S4 Honcho Trail and S4 Honcho Street. The electric bikes have been developed in collaboration with Taiwanese automaker Kymco, with the bikes offering performance akin to that of a 125cc motorcycle. Not just that, but the new models are aimed at younger riders and those new to motorcycling.

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The UK market will be the first to receive the S4 Honcho range later this summer, with LiveWire looking to bolster its presence in the growing entry-level electric two-wheeler segment.

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LiveWire S4 Honcho: Design

The S4 Honcho Trail and Street are designed to be minimalist yet functional, with both motorcycles built around a tubular steel frame. The battery housing is integrated into the structure, enhancing the rigidity of the frame. Additionally, the company has distinguished the two versions through different colour treatments for the frame and swingarm, while both are offered in Mossy Oat and Liquid Black paint schemes.

The S4 Honcho Street is road-legal and comes equipped with mirrors, indicators, lighting elements, an instrument cluster, road tyres, and a rear mudguard, while the S4 Honcho Trail is focused on off-road use, omitting road-going components and riding on knobby tyres designed for loose surfaces.

LiveWire S4 Honcho: Battery and Performance

Powering both motorcycles are two removable battery packs with a combined capacity of 1.74 kWh. LiveWire claims a typical riding range of around 85 km, which can increase to approximately 117 km when ridden at a constant speed of 32 kmph.

Notably, the performance figures are impressive for bikes of this size, with both the S4 Honcho Trail and Street reaching a top speed of 95 kmph and having the ability to accelerate from 0 to 48 kmph in approximately three seconds. The bikes can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in approximately two hours.

The Trail variant weighs 114.7kg, making it slightly lighter than the Street version, which weighs 120.6kg, owing to the road-legal amenities. Seat heights stand at 736.6 mm for the Trail and 762 mm for the Street.

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LiveWire S4 Honcho: Price

The LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and S4 Honcho Street have been priced at GBP 4,599 (around 5.88 lakh), while the road-focused S4 Honcho Street costs GBP 4,999 (approximately 6.39 lakh), which makes them extremely expensive compared to the 125cc motorcycles in India.

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First Published Date: 11 Jun 2026, 17:43 pm IST
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