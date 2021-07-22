Glamour Xtec to Ntorq 125: Most affordable two-wheelers with turn-by-turn Nav

Two-wheelers are clearly getting advanced year by year not just in terms of safety and performance, but also user engagement and informatic features like digital display, Bluetooth and more.

Now a relatively larger set of bike companies have started offering the Bluetooth connectivity option along with turn-by-turn navigation in their bikes and scooters. And here's a list of some of the most affordable two-wheelers to opt for when looking for these features.

Hero Glamour Xtec: Price starts at Rs 78,900 (ex-showroom)

The new Glamour Xtec comes out as one of the most important launches from the Delhi-based two-wheeler maker in the second half of 2021. It is also one of the most affordable bikes to get Bluetooth connectivity and Turn-by-Turn Navigation.

Some of its other prominent features include Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor and LED headlamp.

TVS Ntorq 125: Price starts from ₹ 70,555 (ex-showroom)

The TVS Ntorq 125 was one of the first scooters in the Indian market to come with a Bluetooth connectivity option. Even after years of its launch, the scooter remains one of the most well-kitted offerings of the segment.

It comes with a 5-inch LCD display that includes a lap timer, a 0-60kph recorder, a top speed recorder, average speed indicator, engine temperature gauge, and service reminder.

The company's advanced ‘Smart Xonnect’ system app enables all the vehicle data to be displayed over the user's smartphone. The application also enables the user to see information such as phone notifications, a trip report and also navigation arrows on the meter console.

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street: Prices start from ₹ 78,200 (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India updated its Access 125 and Burgman 125 with Bluetooth enabled consoles in 2020.

The new LCD display screens on both the scooters provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alerts, estimated time of arrival, missed call alerts and caller ID, over-speed warning and phone battery level display.

The connectivity with the instrument console is provided with the company's smartphone application - ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’.

Hero Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T: Prices start from Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T feature an LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle can be connected with a smartphone with Bluetooth/ Hero RideGuide app. This enabled a slew of functions on the console including call status and turn-by-turn navigation.