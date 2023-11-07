EICMA 2023: Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle unveiled

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled several two-wheelers at EICMA 2023. One of which is the Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle. The new concept is being positioned as a high-performance motorcycle. As of now, Hero MotoCorp has not confirmed whether the motorcycle will enter production or not. Apart from the Concept 2.5R XTunt, Hero MotoCorp showcased Vida V1 Pro, Concept Lynx, Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R.