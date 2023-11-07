EICMA 2023: Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle unveiled

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hero MotoCorp has unveiled several two-wheelers at EICMA 2023. One of which is the Concept 2.5R XTunt motorcycle. The new concept is being positioned as a high-performance motorcycle. As of now, Hero MotoCorp has not confirmed whether the motorcycle will enter production or not. Apart from the Concept 2.5R XTunt, Hero MotoCorp showcased Vida V1 Pro, Concept Lynx, Xoom 160 and Xoom 125R.