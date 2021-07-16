Buoyed by Gujarat EV policy, Okinawa looks to triple customer base in state

Okinawa Autotech is seeing the recent announcement of Gujarat EV policy as a perfect foundation on which to expand its presence in the state from. With a customer base of 5,000 here, Okinawa plans to find more takers and feels the affordability factor will help make its electric scooters even more popular.

The Gujarat EV policy announced earlier this month aims to make electric vehicles more popular by making these more affordable. Subsidies on EVs and a focus on charging infrastructure have potential to particularly help the electric two-wheeler segment.

While the policy has been welcomed by almost every EV maker in the country, Okinawa is now aiming to triple its customer base in Gujarat by 2022. Additionally, the Gurugram-based company is also working to expand its dealership network in Gujarat to meet with the likely increase in demand.

Gujarat government is looking at having two lakh EVs on state roads in the upcoming four years. "In order to assist the government in achieving this aim, we are also extending our presence and footing in the region," said Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech.

Okinawa products like Praise Pro, Ridge Plus and IPraise Plus are benefiting from the subsidies and now have savings of up to ₹37,000. The company further highlights that it has tied up with several banks and retail companies to further ease the process of buying for customers.