BMW R 18's India launch date announced

BMW Motorrad is all set to introduce the new R 18 retro cruiser motorcycle in India which has been given a launch date of September 19. The motorcycle was also showcased at a customer event in India to gather response from the market.

The R18 cruiser draws design inspiration from the old BMW R5 which was originally produced around the late 1930s. In its modern avatar, the bike remains committed to its full-blown heavyweight cruiser identity and combines classic styling with the new technology.

On the outside, the bike receives an old-school classic circular head lamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, fat front suspension fork with covers, a significantly long wheelbase and splashes of chrome here and there on the body panels. Overall, the R 18 cruiser has very unique design with beautifully chromed engine, exposed shaft drive and hidden cantilever monoshock at the rear. Also, not to overlook the exquisitely crafted exhaust pipes with fish-tail tips and valve covers. It also gets a single-piece rider's seat and wire spoke wheels which complements its overall old-school look.

On the mechanical front, the bike employs a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine which delivers 91 bhp of maximum power at 4,750 rpm and 157 Nm of torque which is recorded at just 3,000 rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

Its electronics and rider aids include riding modes (Rain, Roll and Rock), ABS, traction control, automatic stability control and motor slip regulation.

Expect the final price of the bike to start from around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of its direct rivals include newly launched Triumph Rocket 3 GT and the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.