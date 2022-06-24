HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar N160 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs rivals: Price comparison

Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes out as the latest entrant in the popular Pulsar range of bikes. It is a direct competitor to the bikes such as TVS Apache RTR 180, Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha FZ. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 10:02 AM
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the latest entrant in the popular Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes. 
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the latest entrant in the popular Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes. 
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the latest entrant in the popular Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes. 
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the latest entrant in the popular Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes. 

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new Pulsar N160 in the Indian market a few days back. Priced from 1.22 lakh, the bike goes up to 1.28 lakh (both, ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it a more affordable model in comparison to its bigger Pulsar N250 counterpart. It is the newest entrant in the iconic Pulsar range of bikes, here's how it faires against the competition in terms of pricing alone. 

  • TVS Apache RTR 180: 1.19 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is one of the most popular choices among bikes in the segment. While the newer ‘4V’ options have already been introduced in the market, the demand and popularity for this model have yet not come down at any point. Priced at 1,19,890 (ex-showroom Delhi), it is considerably cheaper to own than the Pulsar N160. Its main features include single-channel ABS, GTT (Glide Through Technology), and semi-analog instrument cluster.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
149 cc
₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 180 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 180
178.6 cc
₹1.07 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 220f (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 220f
220 cc
₹1.18 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

  • TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 1.27 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the more modern alternative to the Apache RTR 180. Even though it displaces less cubic capacity, it has been priced higher than the Apache RTR 180. At 1,26,925 (ex-showroom Delhi), it has been placed as one of the most feature-equipped bikes in the segment. And also, it is priced neck to neck with the new Pulsar N160. Some of its main features include LED illumination, riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and even adjustable front brake and clutch levers (for the special edition model).

  • Yamaha FZ-X: 1.31 lakh

Even though the Yamaha FZ-X isn't a direct rival to the Pulsar N160 but it is placed in a similar price range at 1,31,400 (ex-showroom Delhi) which pulls it into the radar of the interested customer. Its different ergonomics, design, styling, and appeal, attract a different set of customers altogether. It also comes equipped with a set of modern features such as LED illumination, LCD instrument cluster, USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity.

 

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Pulsar Pulsar 160 Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs rivals: Price comparison
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs rivals: Price comparison
BMW to launch 10 exclusive models in India on 50th anniversary of M series cars
BMW to launch 10 exclusive models in India on 50th anniversary of M series cars
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city