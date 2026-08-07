Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N160 S and Pulsar N160 SS priced at ₹1,33,511 and ₹1,42,585 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new motorcycles introduce Intelligent Throttle (ETB), multiple ride modes, crawl technology and a new 165cc engine to the N160 range. Moreover, the existing Pulsar N160 will continue to be sold alongside the new variants.

New engine and performance upgrades

Both motorcycles are powered by a new 165cc, four-valve engine that produces 18.2 bhp. Bajaj claims that the motorcycles can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 4.5 seconds, making them the quickest and most powerful models in their segment.

The new engine is paired with Intelligent Throttle (ETB), an electronic throttle system that enables additional rider assistance features and varying throttle responses.

Ride modes and rider assistance features

The ETB system enables four ride modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Off-road. These modes adjust the motorcycle’s response for different riding conditions.

The new motorcycles also get Crawl Technology, which allows smooth low-speed movement in higher gears with minimal clutch or gear inputs, particularly in slow-moving traffic. The Pulsar N160 SS receives Responsive Traction Control, which uses the ETB system to help maintain grip across varying road conditions.

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TFT console with navigation support

The N160 SS is the more feature-rich of the two models. It comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console with Google Maps mirroring, which Bajaj says is a first for a sports motorcycle in India.

The motorcycle also receives cosmetic and ergonomic updates, including new graphics, coloured alloy wheels, a revised handlebar angle and a changed seat height.

Colours and availability

The new N160 S and N160 SS will be available in Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black through Bajaj Auto dealerships across India.

According to the company, the Pulsar N160 range has recorded 60 per cent growth in the first six months of the current calendar year, and around 70 per cent of its customers are under 35 years of age.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto sales jump 30% YoY in July as exports drive overall growth

Commenting on the launch, Sarang Kanade, Chief Business Officer, Two-wheeler business unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "The Pulsar N160 platform has seen tremendous acceptance from riders across the country and is one of the strongest performers in the segment. With the introduction of the new N160 S and flagship N160 SS, we are taking that success further. The Intelligent Throttle (ETB) forms the foundation of this new generation, enabling advanced technologies such as responsive ride modes, Crawl Technology and Responsive Traction Control while delivering segment-leading performance."

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