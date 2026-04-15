Bajaj Auto Wego electric 3-wheeler range launched starting at 3.11 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched its Wego electric three-wheeler range in India, with prices starting at ₹3,11,908 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base passenger variant. The new Bajaj Wego portfolio spans multiple passenger and cargo models, offering claimed ranges of up to 296 km and targeting intra- city and shared mobility needs.

The Bajaj Wego range is divided into passenger and cargo offerings. The Passenger variants include the 50 Series - P5009 and P5012; 70 Series - P7009 and P7012; and the larger 90 Series - P9018. These models are positioned for city commutes, contract carriage, and shared transport across urban and semi-urban areas.

On the other end, cargo variants include the C9009 and C9012, built for last-mile delivery operations.

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Bajaj Wego: Range and pricing details

In the 50 Series, the P5009 offers a claimed range of 213 km at ₹ 3,11,908, while the P5012 extends the range to 272 km for a price of ₹ 3,69,301.

3,11,908, while the P5012 extends the range to 272 km for a price of 3,69,301. The 70 Series includes the P7009 with a 182 km range priced at ₹ 3,23,001, and the P7012 with a 259 km range at ₹ 3,63,062 (introductory only).

3,23,001, and the P7012 with a 259 km range at 3,63,062 (introductory only). At the top end, the P9018 delivers a claimed 296 km range and is priced at ₹ 4,48,303.

4,48,303. For cargo use, the C9009 offers a 149 km range at ₹ 3,87,371, while the C9012 delivers 207 km and costs ₹ 4,34,128.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi)

Bajaj Wego: Platform and features

The Wego platform uses an electric drivetrain paired with a 2-speed automatic transmission, along with regenerative braking and an advanced battery management system. Bajaj says this setup is aimed at improving efficiency and reducing range anxiety.

Features include Bluetooth connectivity, a digital LCD instrument cluster, hill hold, climb mode, and improved gradability. The company has also increased passenger space and legroom, while focusing on easier driver access.

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Bajaj Wego: Warranty and network support

The new range comes with a five-year warranty and roadside assistance. Bajaj Auto will support the Wego lineup through its network of over 1,500 sales and service touchpoints across India.

Commenting on the expansion, Samardeep Subandh, President - Intra-City Business at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “With Bajaj Wego, we are launching the most comprehensive range of electric three-wheelers under a single brand. Each product is purpose-built to meet the distinct needs of diverse customer segments. The P50 series is optimised for high-frequency operations in congested urban environments, the P90 series is designed for longer distances and higher capacities, and the C90 series delivers high range and loading ability for intra-city goods transport."

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