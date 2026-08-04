New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12

Bajaj Auto's upcoming next-generation Pulsar 125 has been leaked ahead of its official launch, revealing a comprehensive redesign that goes well beyond a cosmetic update. The new motorcycle is expected to make its global debut on August 12.

Fresh design with a more premium look

The leaked images show that the new Pulsar 125 has adopted a sharper and more contemporary design while retaining the muscular stance associated with the Pulsar name. The motorcycle features a redesigned LED headlamp integrated into a sporty front cowl, a sculpted fuel tank with pronounced extensions, new side panels and a sleeker tail section.

A single-piece setup with a grab rail and a rear tyre hugger further enhance its sporty appearance. The overall styling appears to draw inspiration from the larger Pulsar motorcycles while introducing a cleaner, more modern identity.

New chassis and monoshock suspension

One of the biggest highlights of the leaked motorcycle is the mechanical overhaul. The new Pulsar 125 is expected to feature an all-new frame along with a rear monoshock suspension, replacing the twin-shock setup seen on the current model.

This change could improve both ride quality and handling, allowing the new Pulsar 125 to better compete with newer rivals in the premium 125cc commuter segment.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto sales jump 30% YoY in July as exports drive overall growth

New engine expected

While Bajaj has not revealed any technical details yet, the leaked motorcycle appears to use a new engine. It is expected to remain a 125cc single-cylinder unit, although the company could retune it for improved performance, refinement and fuel efficiency.

Final specifications are likely to be announced at the official launch.

Launch expected on August 12

Bajaj Auto has already confirmed that it will unveil a new-generation Pulsar on August 12 as part of the brand's 25th anniversary celebrations. The leaked motorcycle strongly suggests that the Pulsar 125 will be the first model to showcase the new design language and engineering updates.

Pricing is expected to be announced at launch, with the motorcycle likely to take on rivals such as the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R and Honda SP125.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: