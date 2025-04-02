Bajaj Pulsar bikes get celebratory discounts up to 7,379. Check which models

Bajaj Auto has announced special discounts on select Pulsar models, making them more accessible to buyers. These limited-time price reductions come as part of a celebration of Pulsar’s milestone of crossing 2 crore sales worldwide.

Bajaj has slashed prices on several popular models. The Pulsar 125 Neon is now available at ₹84,493 with a discount of ₹1,184, while the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre variant is priced at ₹91,610 after a ₹2,000 reduction. The Pulsar 150 Single Disc model now costs ₹1,12,838 and the Pulsar 150 Twin Disc variant is priced at ₹1,19,923, both benefiting from a ₹3,000 discount. The N160 USD is now available at ₹1,36,992 after a ₹5,811 price cut.

Revised pricing for NS125, N160 and 220F

In addition to these discounts, Bajaj has also introduced revised pricing for some models. The NS125 Base variant is now priced at ₹99,994 while the NS125 ABS costs ₹1,06,739. The N160 TD Single Seat model is now available for ₹1,22,722. Buyers in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal can also avail of ₹7,379 in savings on the Pulsar 220F.

These discounts make it a great opportunity for biking enthusiasts to purchase a Pulsar at a more competitive price. With a range spanning from 125cc to 400cc, Bajaj continues to offer options for every kind of rider. For more details on these offers, prospective buyers can visit the official Bajaj Auto Ltd. website or visit the nearest dealership.

Pulsar's history

Pulsar’s success story has been remarkable since its launch in 2001. It took 17 years for the brand to sell its first 1 crore units, but the next 1 crore were sold in just six years, highlighting its rising demand. With its presence in over 50 countries and leading market positions in more than 20, Pulsar has established itself as a dominant player in the sports biking segment.

