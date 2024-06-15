The Bajaj Pulsar range gets its biggest update this year. Check it out

Published Jun 15, 2024

Bajaj Auto recently launched the updated Pulsar range and its classic Pulsars get major feature upgrades

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in a new variant with USD front forks and 3 ABS modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road

The new Pulsar N160 also gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation 

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced at 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets carbon fibre-finished single and split seat variants, and a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, priced from 94,883 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 2024 Pulsar 150 also gets a Bluetooth-enabled console with new graphics and US charging, priced from at 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F carries over the changes including the new graphics, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charger, priced at 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

All motorcycles continue with the same mechanicals as before 

Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar N250, F250 and even the Pulsar NS Series. It also launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its new flagship offering
