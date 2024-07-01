Pulsar, Dominar help Bajaj Auto post 7% growth amid overall sales decline

The domestic two-wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto increased by seven per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year. However, the company faced a month-on-month decline in its total sales when compared to the May 2024 sales.

While Bajaj Auto reports a seven per cent increase in two-wheeler sales from the same period last year, figures have declined since last month and dec

Bajaj Auto sold 177,207 units of two-wheelers in June 2024 registering a seven per cent increase in sales as compared to the 166,292 units recorded in June 2023. The company sold a total of 303,646 two-wheelers in June 2024 including exports, a minor decrease from the 305,482 units sold in May 2024.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Bajaj Pulsar 150 149.5 cc 149.5 cc 47.5 kmpl 47.5 kmpl ₹ 1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Unicorn 162.7 cc 162.7 cc 50.0 kmpl 50.0 kmpl ₹ 1.06 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hero Glamour XTEC 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 60 kmpl 60 kmpl ₹ 92,348 - 87,748 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha RX 100 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1 Lakhs View Details Keeway SR125 125.0 cc 125.0 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Compare Komaki MX3 100 km/charge 100 km/charge ₹95,000 Compare View Offers

Also Read : Bajaj Auto expands to 100 countries, sets up latest facility in Brazil

Positive domestic trends amid export challenges

The export figures for the company also showed a downward trend. Bajaj Auto exported 126,439 two-wheelers in June 2024, which represents a slight decline of one per cent from the 127,357 units exported in June 2023. This decline in exports contributed to the overall drop in total MoM sales. In May 2024, the company recorded a minor drop in two-wheeler sales at 305,482 units, from the 307,696 units sold in May 2023, reflecting a decline of one per cent.

Bajaj Auto sells a range of popular motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market. These include the entry-level CT 110X and CT125X, while on the premium side, the auto company sells the Pulsar and Dominar range of motorcycles.

Also Read : Two-wheeler segment sees resilient growth against PVs and CVs in June

Overall, while Bajaj Auto's domestic two-wheeler market showed positive growth in June 2024, the company faced challenges in its export markets and in maintaining the momentum from the previous month. Meanwhile, Bajaj is now gearing up to launch its first-ever CNG motorcycle in the Indian market, which the company has already teased online ahead of its scheduled launch on July 5. With the motorcycle, the company is aiming to tap a new segment, which could be a major revenue churner for the brand.

First Published Date: