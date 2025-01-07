In Pics: BYD Sealion 7 comes to India soon. This is what it is going to look like
BYD will showcase its new electric SUV, the Sealion 7 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi on January 17. It is slated to launch in India later
...
Build Your Dreams, commonly known as BYD has announced that it will be showcasing its Sealion 7 model at the Bharat Mobility Expo before launching it in the Indian markets later this year.
In terms of dimensions, the Sealion 7 is one of the tallest cars from BYD's portfolio. It measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and has a wheelbase spanning 2,930 mm. The electric SUV is longer than it's sedan sister, the BYD Seal by about 30 mm.
The SUV gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard with 20-incher wheels in optional extras. The BYD Sealion 7 comes in RWD and AWD powertrain options and the battery is also offered in two capacities including an 82.5 kWh and a 91.3 kWh pack.
On the inside is BYD's signature rotating touchscreen infotainment along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, a 12-speaker audio system, two USB ports at the front and rear section for phone charging and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.
The manufacturer claims a charging time of just 24 minutes while fast charging the car from 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge. The maximum claimed range of this car is stated to be 502 km.
In terms of safety, the Sealion 7 packs 9 airbags, a Head-Up Display (HuD), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and more. The car also uses radar-based sensors to offer ADAS features.
