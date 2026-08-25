Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150 spec comparison: price, engine, features

Indian automaker Bajaj has launched the new 150cc Pulsar in India with plenty of changes, including the new engine, body design and features. Despite the Pulsar being one of the early entrants in the 150cc motorcycle segment, it has stiff competition from the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 , Honda Unicorn , Yamaha FZS-Fi and Suzuki Gixxer , among others. Let’s see how the Bajaj Pulsar 150 fares against the Suzuki Gixxer 150:

Bajaj has launched the new Pulsar 150 with a 149.5cc engine, modern features and updated styling, offering more power and a lower price than the Suzuki Gixxer 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150: Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a newly derived 149.5cc four-stroke, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, DTS-i twin-spark, fuel-injected engine producing 14 PS and 14.1 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki Gixxer, on the other hand, is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine producing 13.6 PS and 13.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150: Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets multiple ride modes, a clip-on handlebar and a belly pan, among others. The Pulsar 150 boasts a host of features, including a 5-inch TFT display, Google Maps navigation, an all-LED lighting package with headlamps, tail lamps and blinkers, hazard lights, a USB Type-C charging port, crawl tech and a gas-charged monoshock rear suspension, among others.

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The Suzuki Gixxer, on the other hand, is equipped with features including an LED headlamp, LED taillamp, 41 mm front suspension forks, twin muffler, disc brakes with anti-lock braking system (ABS), split seat design, side stand interlock and a digital console with Bluetooth, among others.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been priced at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Suzuki Gixxer has been priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

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