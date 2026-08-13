Ducati Monster new vs old spec comparison: price, engine, features

Italian luxury automaker Ducati recently launched the Monster V2 in India. The V2-equipped iteration of the Monster replaced the old 937cc engine-equipped Monster. The luxury automaker has introduced plenty of changes to the new Monster V2 , compared to its predecessor. Not only that, but the old Ducati Monster lacked a few rider aids as well, which are available on the new iteration. Let’s see how the old Monster fares against the Monster V2 and what all has changed:

Ducati’s new Monster V2 replaces the 937cc model with an 890cc engine, revised chassis, lighter construction, updated styling, enhanced features and a larger TFT display, priced from ₹ 13.99 lakh

Ducati Monster new vs old: Engine

Ducati has replaced the previous 937cc V-twin with a new 890cc V-twin unit, which is also used in models such as the Multistrada V2, Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2.

The 890cc V-twin engine produces a peak power output of approximately 111 hp and peak torque of 91.1 Nm, whereas the 937cc Testastretta V-Twin engine produced the same peak power output of 111 hp but boasted more torque of 93 Nm, which is approximately 2 Nm more than the new model. Moreover, the new model boasts a completely new monocoque chassis compared to the aluminium unit found in the old Monster.

Ducati Monster new vs old: Design

The most noticeable styling change on the new Monster V2 is its ‘bison-back’ fuel tank, as Ducati describes it. The design marks a return to the larger tank profile seen on previous generations of the Monster. Despite the redesign, fuel tank capacity remains unchanged at 14 litres. Ducati has also reduced the seat height from 820mm to 815mm, while other exterior updates include a redesigned alloy wheel pattern and a revised headlight.

Weight has also been reduced, with the new Monster V2 weighing 175 kg without fuel, compared with 179 kg for the outgoing model.

Ducati Monster new vs old: Features

The new Monster V2 retains the electronic rider aids offered on its predecessor. These include Sport, Road and Wet riding modes, along with low, medium and high power modes, traction control and wheelie control. However, Ducati has updated the bi-directional quickshifter on the new model. The instrument cluster has also been upgraded, with the TFT display growing from 4.3 inches on the previous motorcycle to 5 inches on the Monster V2.

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Ducati Monster new vs old: Price

Despite receiving several mechanical, design and equipment updates, the new Ducati Monster V2 is priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ducati Red version, making it ₹15,000 more expensive than the previous model, which was priced at ₹13.84 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Iceberg White and Sport Livery variants are priced at ₹14.23 lakh each.

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