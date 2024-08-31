HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle And Three Wheeler To Be Showcased In September

Bajaj ethanol motorcycle and three-wheeler to be showcased in September

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2024, 16:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Auto will showcase the ethanol motorcycle alongside a three-wheeler next month as it pushes development in the clean energy category.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Bajaj will showcase its first ethanol-powered motorcycle at an industry event, alongside other players. The company is ready to launch the product by the end of current fiscal
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
Bajaj will showcase its first ethanol-powered motorcycle at an industry event, alongside other players. The company is ready to launch the product by the end of current fiscal

Bajaj Auto will showcase its first ethanol-powered two-wheeler sometime next month. Rajiv Bajaj, MD, recently confirmed the development while in conversation with CNBC-TV18. The two-wheeler giant will showcase the ethanol two-wheeler alongside a three-wheeler as it pushes development in the clean energy category.

Bajaj Ethanol Two-Wheeler To Be Showcased Soon

Bajaj further revealed that the company is ready to launch both the ethanol-powered two-wheeler and three-wheeler within this financial year. In the same interview, Rajiv Bajaj also confirmed that a more affordable CNG motorcycle is under development after the Freedom 125. We reckon the upcoming CNG bike will be a 100-100 cc offering and is confirmed to arrive sometime in the last quarter (January - March) of the FY2025 financial year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
Engine Icon162.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹92,348
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Keeway Sr125 (HT Auto photo)
Keeway SR125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Compare
Komaki Mx3 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki MX3
Range Icon100 km/charge
₹95,000
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : More affordable CNG bike incoming, new platform for Chetak planned: Rajiv Bajaj.

2024 Bajaj Freedom
The Bajaj Freedom CNG and Chetak are the brand's other offerings from the Clean-Energy category and the company expects to see around 100,000 units this festive season
2024 Bajaj Freedom
The Bajaj Freedom CNG and Chetak are the brand's other offerings from the Clean-Energy category and the company expects to see around 100,000 units this festive season

While this will be Bajaj Auto’s first ethanol two-wheeler, other two-wheeler players have already showcased concepts or prototypes previously. TVS Motor Company revealed the Apache RTR 200 running on E100 or 100 per cent ethanol a few years ago. The Honda CB300F with Flex Tech running on E20-E85 fuels, was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in January.

More details on the launch plans and availability of the fuel are expected to be revealed next month. That said, it needs to be seen if Bajaj will update one of its existing products or introduce an all-new offering for the ethanol two-wheeler. The availability of ethanol remains a concern, although fuel pumps are being upgraded to comply with the E20 requirements. The BS6 2.0 update introduced in 2023 saw the current product range updated to meet the fuel emission standards including the 20 per cent ethanol blend.

Watch: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?

More Sales From Clean Energy Vehicles

Rajiv Bajaj further said that the company is looking to achieve about 100,000 units in monthly sales with its clean-energy vehicles this festive season. This includes the Chetak electric scooter and the new Freedom 125 CNG. The company is also working on expanding the Chetak range, with more variants planned at lower and higher price points, respectively.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2024, 16:39 PM IST
TAGS: Freedom upcoming Upcoming motorcycles Upcoming motorcycles 2024 Upcoming motorcycles September Upcoming bikes September 2024 Bajaj Motorcycle Bajaj ethanol bikes ethanol bajaj ethanol powered bike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.