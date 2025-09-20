Are you a college student? Buying these 7 bikes will maximise your aura

For college students, choosing a motorcycle is about more than just commuting. A bike needs to be affordable, stylish, fuel-efficient, and reliable. In India’s competitive two-wheeler market, a handful of bikes manage to strike that balance.

For students on a budget, the Hero Xtreme 160R offers low cost, excellent fuel efficiency, and manageable weight. Those looking for sporty handling without breaking the bank might prefer the Apache RTR 200 4V or MT-15 V2.0. For style and highway readiness, the R15 V4 or Hunter 350 make strong impressions but come with higher maintenance and fuel costs.

Here’s a look at seven motorcycles that make sense for students, complete with specs and pricing: