Are you a college student? Buying these 7 bikes will maximise your aura

For college students, choosing a motorcycle is about more than just commuting. A bike needs to be affordable, stylish, fuel-efficient, and reliable. In India’s competitive two-wheeler market, a handful of bikes manage to strike that balance.
For students on a budget, the Hero Xtreme 160R offers low cost, excellent fuel efficiency, and manageable weight. Those looking for sporty handling without breaking the bank might prefer the Apache RTR 200 4V or MT-15 V2.0. For style and highway readiness, the R15 V4 or Hunter 350 make strong impressions but come with higher maintenance and fuel costs.
Here’s a look at seven motorcycles that make sense for students, complete with specs and pricing:
The Hunter 350 is a compact Royal Enfield with a 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine generating 20.21 PS and 27 Nm torque. With a 13-litre tank and claimed mileage of 36 kmpl, it offers retro-modern styling in a manageable 181 kg package. Single-channel ABS is standard, and LED lighting enhances visibility. Prices start at ₹1,37,640 for the base variant, rising up to ₹1,66,000 for premium trims.
The Hero Xtreme 160R comes with a 163.2 cc air-cooled engine producing 14.79–16.6 PS with torque of 14–14.6 Nm. Its 12-litre fuel tank supports claimed mileage of 46–47 kmpl. The 4V variant adds disc brakes and ABS. Lightweight and agile, it is ideal for city commuting. Ex-showroom prices range from ₹1,13,212 to ₹1,41,136.
The Pulsar NS200 is a liquid-cooled, 199.5 cc triple-spark engine producing 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm. With a 12-litre tank and claimed 40 kmpl, it balances performance with efficiency. Features include dual disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and a modern digital console. Ex-showroom price is around ₹1,43,213, making it a strong choice for students seeking sporty performance.
The Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation producing 18.1–18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm. With an 11-litre fuel tank and mileage of 45–51 kmpl, it is designed for sporty performance and aerodynamic efficiency. Dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, LED lighting, and digital display come standard. Ex-showroom price ranges from ₹1,84,770 to ₹2,12,020.
The Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc oil-cooled, 4-valve single-cylinder engine producing 20.82 PS at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. With a 12-litre fuel tank and claimed mileage of around 37 kmpl, it is capable of handling both city rides and occasional highway trips. Features include dual-channel ABS, multiple riding modes, a slipper clutch, and a fully digital console. Ex-showroom price ranges from ₹1,49,900 to ₹1,63,000 in Delhi.
The Honda CB Hornet 2.0 houses a 184.4 cc engine producing around 17.1 PS. With a 12-litre tank and claimed 57 kmpl, it offers excellent fuel efficiency. Modern features like LED lighting and a digital instrument console enhance usability. Ex-showroom price is around ₹1,58,049.
Sharing the engine with the R15, the MT-15 V2.0 produces 18.4 PS and 14.1 Nm of torque. With a 10-litre fuel tank, it supports a claimed mileage of 56–57 kmpl. The upright riding position and streetfighter styling make it city-friendly, while features include upside-down front forks, digital TFT instruments, and LED lighting. Prices range from ₹1,69,550 to ₹1,80,500.
