In pics: Dacia Bigster will make its way to India as Renault Duster 7-seater
Dacia, Renault's budget brand, has introduced the Bigster SUV, a 7-seater variant of the Duster. In the global market, the SUV is offered with three p
...
Dacia, Renault's budget brand in the global market has unveiled the new Bigster. The new SUV is based on the Renault Duster but the Bigster is the 7-seater version.
It will come with an all-new digital instrument cluster that will showcase all the vital information to the driver along with telltale lights.
Renault Bigster measures 4.57 metres in length, 1.81 metres in width, 1.71 metres in height and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. When compared, it is 230 mm longer and the wheelbase is 43 mm longer than the Duster.
Dacia will offer the Bigster with three powertrain options. There is a mild-hybrid petrol, strong hybrid petrol and LPG. As of now, it is not known which powertrain will make its way to India.
The mild-hybrid Bigster is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 140 horsepower and features a 48V system. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, directing power to the front wheels.
Additionally, an optional all-wheel-drive system is available, which includes various driving modes such as Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, Normal, Eco, and hill descent control.
Another engine option is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant with mild-hybrid assistance that operates on both LPG and petrol, also generating up to 140 horsepower. According to Dacia, the Bigster LPG can achieve a range of 1,450 kilometers between refuelling, thanks to its 50-litre petrol tank and 49-litre LPG tank.
In the hybrid configuration, a 107-horsepower, four-cylinder petrol engine operates alongside two electric motors that produce 50 horsepower, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The total power output reaches 155 horsepower. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission for the petrol engine and a 2-speed transmission for the electric motor.
There are Y-accents in the headlamp, tail lamp as well as in the interior, It is the new design theme that the brand is following. Moreover, the design that was showcased back in 2021 concept that has been carried forwarded to the production version.
The touchscreen infotainment system measures 10.1 inch that takes the centre stage on the dashboard. Other features on offer are dual-zone climate control, an electric driver seat, Arkamys sound system, powered tailgate, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 15:40 PM IST
