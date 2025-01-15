Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 20:44 PM
Hero MotoCorp's revamped Destini 125 scooter, priced from ₹80,450 delivers a 59 kmpl fuel efficiency and gets advanced features like a digital consol
...
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new-generation Hero Destini 125 in India, offering fresh styling and advanced features. The new Hero Destini 125 has entered a competitive 125 cc scooter market, going up against rivals like the TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125, offering a compelling mix of style, comfort, and performance. It has been positioned at a competitive starting price of 80,450 (ex-showroom). Here are five key highlights of the updated scooter:

1New design with segment first features

The new Hero Destini 125 features a complete design overhaul with a retro flair. Notable segment-first features include an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Hero has secured 30 patents for innovations on this model reflecting its commitment to technological advancements.

2Comfort and practicality

The updated Destini 125 prioritises rider comfort with a longer seat, increased legroom and a more spacious floorboard. These changes ensure a more comfortable riding experience, especially for longer commutes. Additionally, the scooter now rides on 12-inch alloy wheels for improved stability.

3Engine and performance

Powering the new Destini 125 is a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine has been refined with new internal components, resulting in smoother performance and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. It is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox for hassle-free riding.

4Fuel efficiency and practicailty

Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 59 kmpl for the new Destini 125, aided by its i3S start/stop technology that conserves fuel during idling. The scooter also offers 19 litres of under-seat storage providing ample space for daily essentials and other things.

5Pricing and variants

The Destini 125 is available in three variants namely VX  which is priced at 80,450, ZX  priced at 89,300 and ZX+ priced at 90,300 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). 

The base VX variant comes equipped with drum brakes, while the ZX and ZX+ variants feature a 190 mm front disc brake for improved stopping distances. The higher trims also include chrome accents, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and a wider rear tyre for added safety.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 20:44 PM IST
