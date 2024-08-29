2024 Hero Destini 125 teased ahead of official launch
- Hero has made some significant changes in terms of the design language. However, mechanically, it is expected to stay the same.
Hero Destini 125 will come with a new headlamp and tail lamp that will use LED units.
Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the new generation of the Destini 125 scooter in the Indian market. For 2024, Hero has made significant changes in the design language of the Destini 125. The brand recently released a new teaser for the Destini 125 which shows a few of the updates that the updated scooter will come with.
First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
