HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Official Launch

2024 Hero Destini 125 teased ahead of official launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero has made some significant changes in terms of the design language. However, mechanically, it is expected to stay the same.
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125 will come with a new headlamp and tail lamp that will use LED units.
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125 will come with a new headlamp and tail lamp that will use LED units.

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the new generation of the Destini 125 scooter in the Indian market. For 2024, Hero has made significant changes in the design language of the Destini 125. The brand recently released a new teaser for the Destini 125 which shows a few of the updates that the updated scooter will come with.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Destini Destini 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.