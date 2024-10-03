2024 KTM 200 Duke launched with TFT screen and more features. Check them out

KTM has updated the 200 Duke . The 2024 KTM 200 Duke priced at ₹2.03 lakh, ex-showroom, now gets a five inch colour TFT display equipped with navigation and bluetooth connectivity. Interestingly, this is the same TFT unit that is also found in the KTM 390 Duke .

The KTM 200 Duke gets powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. The engine puts out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of

KTM stated that the five inch unit uses a bonded glass display and is paired with a new switch cube, with 4-way menu switches. This is aimed to provide an easier interaction with all vehicle functions and smartphone connectivity. The connectivity functions allows riders to play music, take incoming calls and use turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app.

Also Read : Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November

Additionally, with a paired bluetooth helmet headset, the connected function allows one to take control of the smartphone's music player for listening while riding. Using the left handlebar-mounted menu switch, the rider can toggle between tracks on a playlist or music archive and control the volume, with the information of the track displayed on the bike's TFT screen.

Furthermore, with the display, riders can customise the shift RPM and limit RPM using the left handlebar-mounted menu switch. After setting, the five inch colour TFT display transforms between a dark-themed and an orange-themed display.

KTM 200 Duke

The KTM 200 Duke has been one of the most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment. In 2023, the motorcycle was updated with a new LED headlamp. The bike gets powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. The engine puts out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Also watch: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review

The KTM 200 Duke uses a split trellis tubular frame that is shared with250 Duke and 390 Duke. The frame is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both suspension components are from WP Apex. Then there are the brakes, there is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The calipers are from Bybre and there is also dual-channel ABS along with SuperMoto ABS (single-channel ABS).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: