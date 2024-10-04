KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy, Here are the five key updates given to the bike

KTM, the premium European motorcycle manufacturer, introduced an new upgrade to its popular KTM 200 Duke motorbike. This new updated variant will be available for sale starting October 2024. The newly updated KTM 200 Duke will feature an all-new 5-inch color TFT display equipped with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. With the new updates the KTM 200 Duke will come at a price of ₹priced at ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

1 5-inch Colour TFT Display The new display, boasting a 5-inch screen size, has been derived from the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke. This new display provides all the information crucial for a rider at a glance. The display is made of bonded-glass and connected to 4-menu control buttons placed at the rider's thumb, on the handlebar. These buttons allow complete control of the vehicle options on display including smartphone connectivity. The connectivity functions allow riders to take incoming calls, get to where they're going with turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app and even play music.

2 Turn-by-turn navigation via app With the new display comes new features such as turn-by-turn navigation. With the new navigation functionality, the hassle of mounting your phone for navigation or stopping to check the mobile device is eliminated. However to use this feature, the user has to access the KTM Connect app on the device via their phone's Bluetooth and utilize KTM's navigation tool. The KTM Connect app can be used to access various features such as navigation, travel and crucial motorcycle data and information.

3 Bluetooth enabled notifications and music control The new display also allows the bike to feature notifications on the driver's display for incoming calls via Bluetooth connectivity. The mode switch can be used to accept or decline a call while riding. The system does not allow you to access the phonebook or make outgoing calls as a rider's safety precaution. This new Bluetooth connectivity also allows users to have control over what music plays on a rider's paired Bluetooth helmet headset with a KTM MY RIDE-equipped bike. The music can be controlled using the left-handlebar mounted menu switch. A rider can toggle between tracks on a playlist or music archive and also control the volume. Additionally, the now playing track information is also displayed on the bike's TFT screen.

4 Supermoto ABS mode The Supermoto ABS mode allows users to turn-off the ABS braking function on the rear tyre of the motorbike. This option too, is available to riders through the new TFT display. The feature is useful in very specific use cases such as when a rider needs to perform controlled slides for competition or Supermoto riding.

5 Display customisation The all new display even offers a wide range of customisation options according to the rider's preference. The display shows menus, options and infographics related to a ride. The options displayed as well as the shortcuts can be customised on the screen. An option to customise the shift RPM as well as RPM limit is also available using the left handlebar-mounted menu switches. The display can also switch between a dark-theme and an orange-theme adding to the rider's personalisation experience.

