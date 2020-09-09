The Metropolis maxi scooter was recently launched by Peugeot Motorcycles in Paris and Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the product. Peugeot Motorcycles is a Mahindra Rise company and has pinned a lot of hopes on the Metropolis.

A three-wheeled maxi scooter, the Metropolis has striking looks and has ambitions of being an urban commuting option. Powered by a 339cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the scooter offers 35 hp of max power and has 38 Nm of torque. Sitting on 12-inch wheels, the Metropolis weighs around 256 kilos and has ABS as a standard safety feature.

The three-wheeled scooter space in global markets is small but rather competitive. Peugeot Motorcycles has been eyeing this space for some time now and now puts up Metropolis against the likes of Yamaha Tricity 300. While it is not yet known if the Metropolis will be brought to Indian shores, Anand Mahindra is quite upbeat about its prospects. "The new #PeugeotMetropolis Launched yesterday in Paris by #PeugeotMotocycles. A @MahindraRise company....The Lion roars...,"he tweeted.

Mahindra had had a major share in Peugeot Motorcycles but bought it entirely in October of 2019. With its manufacturing facility in France's Mandeure, Peugeot Motorcycles is now looking at expanding its product portfolio under Mahindra Rise.