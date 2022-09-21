TVS Apache RTR 160 launched in Bangladesh

TVS has launched the 2V version of Apache RTR 160 in Bangladesh. The motorcycle has a top speed of 110 kmph.

TVS Motor Company has launched Apache RTR 160 2V in Bangladesh. The motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for many years now. Before, this TVS launched the Raider 125 in Bangladesh. The manufacturer has made no changes to the motorcycle for the foreign market. It continues to come with the same engine and also looks cosmetically the same.

The 159.7 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder is an oversquare unit that is air-cooled. It has a 2 valve head with a single overhead camshaft. The engine produces 14.14 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 13.03 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 160 2V can hit a top speed of 110 kmph.

The motorcycle comes with GTT or Glide Through Technology so the ECU increases the revs automatically when the motorcycle is being ridden in traffic. This reduces the chances of stalling the engine. There is also a single-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer which prevents the front wheel from getting locked up.

Braking duties are done by a 270 mm petal disc in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The motorcycle gets a kick and an electric starter. TVS is using 17-inch rims with a 90/90 tyre in the front and a 110/80 tyre at the rear. Fortunately, tyres are tubeless which reduces the chances of a puncture.

Suspension duties are done by telescopic hydraulic dampers with 105 mm of stroke in the front and inverted gas-filled shock absorbers at the rear. The frame on the Apache RTR 160 2V is a double cradle unit.

TVS is using a digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer. The instrument cluster also shows a lap time recorder and a top speed indicator. Up-front, there are LED Daytime Running Lamps and at the rear, there is an LED tail lamp.

