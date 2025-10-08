Cricketer Rohit Sharma buys new Tesla Model Y with special plate. Check it out…

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Indian cricket star and former captain, Rohit Sharma, has been spotted with a brand-new Tesla Model Y, drawing attention on social media. The car features a special number plate, “3015", which reportedly reflects the birthdates of his children, a personal touch similar to his previous ride.
In India, luxury and technologically advanced cars are no longer exclusive to business magnates and politicians; celebrities and cricketers are increasingly embracing them. Rohit Sharma, known for his love of high-end automobiles, joins this trend with the latest addition to his collection.
Also Read : Cricketer Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE
The Tesla Model Y is designed to offer a blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Key highlights include a 15.4-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, rear-wheel drive, a nine-speaker audio system, automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot collision warning, and a tinted glass roof.
The Model Y comes with two battery options in India. The standard 60 kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, while the 75 kWh Long Range version delivers up to 622 km on a single charge. The electric crossover is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 295 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Tesla’s Supercharging network allows a 15-minute charge to add 238-267 km, depending on the battery variant.
Tesla launched the Model Y in India in July 2025, with prices starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Long Range variant. Buyers can choose between two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, at no extra cost.
|Specification
|Standard
|Long Range
|Battery
|60 kWh
|75 kWh
|Range (WLTP)
|500 km
|622 km
|Motor
|Rear-mounted electric motor
|Rear-mounted electric motor
|Power
|295 bhp
|295 bhp
|0-100 kmph Acceleration
|5.9 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|Drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Charging (15 min Supercharge)
|238 km
|267 km
|Interior Options
|All Black / Black & White
|All Black / Black & White
|Full Self-Driving (FSD)
|Optional ₹6 lakh
|Optional ₹6 lakh
|Price (Ex-Showroom India)
|₹59.89 lakh
|₹67.89 lakh
Tesla also offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for ₹6 lakh, which requires active driver supervision and is subject to regulatory approvals. The FSD suite will receive over-the-air updates as the technology evolves.
With this purchase, Rohit Sharma joins a growing list of Indian celebrities investing in electric vehicles, highlighting the rising popularity of EVs in the country’s luxury segment.