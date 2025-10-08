Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cricketer Rohit Sharma buys new Tesla Model Y with special plate. Check it out…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 08 Oct 2025, 17:24 pm
  • Rohit Sharma adds a Tesla Model Y with a special number plate to his collection. The luxury EV offers advanced features, long-range options, and cutting-edge technology.

Renowned Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has just purchased his new EV, the Tesla Model Y.
Indian cricket star and former captain, Rohit Sharma, has been spotted with a brand-new Tesla Model Y, drawing attention on social media. The car features a special number plate, “3015", which reportedly reflects the birthdates of his children, a personal touch similar to his previous ride.

In India, luxury and technologically advanced cars are no longer exclusive to business magnates and politicians; celebrities and cricketers are increasingly embracing them. Rohit Sharma, known for his love of high-end automobiles, joins this trend with the latest addition to his collection.

Also Read : Cricketer ⁠Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE

What special features does Tesla Model Y get?

The Tesla Model Y is designed to offer a blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Key highlights include a 15.4-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, rear-wheel drive, a nine-speaker audio system, automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot collision warning, and a tinted glass roof.

What is the battery and performance of Tesla Model Y like?

The Model Y comes with two battery options in India. The standard 60 kWh battery offers a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, while the 75 kWh Long Range version delivers up to 622 km on a single charge. The electric crossover is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 295 bhp, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Tesla’s Supercharging network allows a 15-minute charge to add 238-267 km, depending on the battery variant.

How much does the Tesla Model Y cost in India?

Tesla launched the Model Y in India in July 2025, with prices starting at 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard model and 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Long Range variant. Buyers can choose between two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, at no extra cost.

SpecificationStandardLong Range
Battery60 kWh75 kWh
Range (WLTP)500 km622 km
MotorRear-mounted electric motorRear-mounted electric motor
Power295 bhp295 bhp
0-100 kmph Acceleration5.9 seconds5.9 seconds
DriveRear-wheel driveRear-wheel drive
Charging (15 min Supercharge)238 km267 km
Interior OptionsAll Black / Black & WhiteAll Black / Black & White
Full Self-Driving (FSD)Optional 6 lakhOptional 6 lakh
Price (Ex-Showroom India) 59.89 lakh 67.89 lakh

Tesla also offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for 6 lakh, which requires active driver supervision and is subject to regulatory approvals. The FSD suite will receive over-the-air updates as the technology evolves.

With this purchase, Rohit Sharma joins a growing list of Indian celebrities investing in electric vehicles, highlighting the rising popularity of EVs in the country’s luxury segment.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2025, 17:24 pm IST
TAGS: tesla model y tesla model y ev electric vehicle rohit sharma
