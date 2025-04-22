HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles New Tesla Model Y Spotted On Indian Roads Yet Again. Check Out New Images

New Tesla Model Y spotted on Indian roads yet again. Check out new images

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2025, 10:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tesla has already filed homologation for few variants of the Model Y and Model 3 in India.
The Tesla Model Y is anticipated to be the first model that the company will launch in India. (Insta/thedrivershub)
The Tesla Model Y is anticipated to be the first model that the company will launch in India.

Tesla has started testing the new Model Y on the Indian roads. Once again, the Model Y was spotted with camouflage. As of now, we do not know what the launch timeline of the new Model Y. It seems like Tesla is preparing to start its operations, considering that the brand has started hiring in India for multiple operations and the first dealership is expected to open in Bangalore.

In the global market, the Model Y is available in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers and a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in a mere 4.6 seconds.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model Y
Range Icon545 km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82 kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 - 16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Notable features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It also incorporates advanced safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

The Model Y was recently facelifted with an updated fascia, new hardware and features. (Insta/thedrivershub)
The Model Y was recently facelifted with an updated fascia, new hardware and features. (Insta/thedrivershub)

The electric SUV comes in six color options: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, customers can choose between a Black and White scheme or an all-black design.

Recently, the Model Y has undergone a major redesign, which includes new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been upgraded with enhanced ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been retuned for better performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. The Model Y now also features acoustic glass to reduce road noise.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y to get an affordable, smaller version. Will it launch in India?

Model Y is anticipated to be Tesla's inaugural offering in India. This expectation is well-founded, as SUVs are currently the most favored vehicle type worldwide. The Model Y provides the advantage of higher ground clearance, a crucial feature for vehicles designed for the Indian market, considering the state of the country's roads. In the past, Tesla faced several difficulties with the earlier version of the Model 3, largely due to its inadequate ground clearance.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.