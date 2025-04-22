New Tesla Model Y spotted on Indian roads yet again. Check out new images

Tesla has started testing the new Model Y on the Indian roads. Once again, the Model Y was spotted with camouflage. As of now, we do not know what the launch timeline of the new Model Y. It seems like Tesla is preparing to start its operations, considering that the brand has started hiring in India for multiple operations and the first dealership is expected to open in Bangalore.

In the global market, the Model Y is available in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers and a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in a mere 4.6 seconds.

Notable features include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, a sound system with 15 speakers and a subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. It also incorporates advanced safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

The Model Y was recently facelifted with an updated fascia, new hardware and features. (Insta/thedrivershub)

The electric SUV comes in six color options: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver. For the interior, customers can choose between a Black and White scheme or an all-black design.

Recently, the Model Y has undergone a major redesign, which includes new lighting elements at both the front and rear. The interior has been upgraded with enhanced ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a new touchscreen interface, and a soft-touch finish. Additionally, the suspension has been retuned for better performance, and the steering has been made more responsive. The Model Y now also features acoustic glass to reduce road noise.

Model Y is anticipated to be Tesla's inaugural offering in India. This expectation is well-founded, as SUVs are currently the most favored vehicle type worldwide. The Model Y provides the advantage of higher ground clearance, a crucial feature for vehicles designed for the Indian market, considering the state of the country's roads. In the past, Tesla faced several difficulties with the earlier version of the Model 3, largely due to its inadequate ground clearance.

