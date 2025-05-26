Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review - Dollops of fun but at a price

Some cars do not need an introduction. They are a part of history, instrumental in shaping the auto sector at large. These cars take auto manufacturers from yet another carmaker to global icons. For Porsche, it’s the 911; for Ford, it’s the Model T; and for Volkswagen, it’s the Golf. We say this because the Volkswagen Golf has been a significant part of the brand’s legacy. It's VW's most successful model ever and has been sold in over 70 countries to over 37 million people for over 50 years. And it’s finally in India. Does it live up to the hype? We headed to the Natrax high-speed test track just outside of Indore to sample what the new Volkswagen Golf GTI has to offer.Volkswagen Golf GTI: What is it?This is the eighth-generation VW Golf making its way to the Indian market, ‘Mk 8.5’ Golf GTI, to be precise. The hatchback has grown larger and more powerful with every generation, and we are glad India gets the GTI version instead of the tamer alternatives. This is a proper hot hatchback, and its closest rival is the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, which is not only significantly more expensive but also a lot more powerful. The Golf GTI then promises to bring scintillating performance with reasonable everyday usability. More importantly, it’s the new halo offering in Volkswagen India’s lineup, a notch above the recently launched Tiguan R-Line. Volkswagen Golf GTI: DesignThe Golf GTI is a good mix of old and new, bringing the old school look of VWs with the modernity of a larger touchscreen, Matrix LED headlamps, and customisable taillights. The design is quite on point, and the hot hatch has quite the stance to grab your attention. We do like it in the red stripe running across the grille and headlamps, while the illuminated VW logo is a first for India. The five-lamp LED fog lights also give a distinctive touch.Move to the side, and the stance of the hatchback looks leaner and meaner. The chunky 18-inch alloy wheels look menacing, complemented by the red brake calipers and low-profile tyres. At nearly 4.3 metres, the Golf GTI is nearly as big as the Hyundai Creta, albeit substantially low given its performance positioning. The ground clearance measures just 136 mm, which means navigating badly designed speed breakers will be a show of skill. The rear sports wraparound LED taillights and a sporty bumper, but the real standout feature are the twin exhaust tips that unleash a bassy, menacing sound. Topping it off are the ‘GTI’ badges finished in red, which tell you that this hatch means business. Volkswagen Golf GTI: CabinStep inside, and the cabin features a flat-bottom steering wheel and sport front seats that instantly make for a sporty connection. The all-black cabin gets contrast red stitching all over, but the highlight at the Tartan seats that remain special to the Golf range. The seats offer good bolstering and hug you well, albeit you won’t find an electrically adjustable driver’s seat available. You also don’t get cooled, ventilated seats, although there is an option for heating, which the folks up north will enjoy for a few months every year.Now, the Golf GTI comes to India as a full import and is a part of the 2,500 units that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) is allowed to import without homologation. That's why any addition or change to the overall spec can't be done without having to homologate the car (essentially beating the purpose).A digital instrument console offers all the information, including a lap timer. A larger 12.6-inch infotainment system provides access to all other controls. There are dedicated buttons to access specific functions like climate control, drive modes, Level 2 ADAS function, and more. Plastics are good, if not the most premium, but everything feels sturdy around the car.The rear seat experience is decent, though not the most friendly for tall passengers. Under-thigh support could be better, but there is ample headroom. The central tunnel also makes it a four-seater at best, with the middle passenger squeezed in at best. To be fair, that’s not the seat you would want to be in the Golf GTI. Volkswagen Golf GTI: PerformancePowering the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. If those numbers aren’t enough to solidify the GTI badge, the top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited) should. Fortunately, we had the chance to sample all those horses working overtime at the Natrax high-speed test track. This 11.3 km circuit has been designed to handle speeds up to 350 kmph, so we knew we were in good hands.It was a no-brainer then to max out the Golf GTI. The roaring engine rumbles as you step on the accelerator, and the triple-digit speeds climb in no time. VW claims 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the 200 kmph mark comes up about 10 seconds later. As you approach the first banking corner, the instrument console is closing in on the 265 kmph mark. Your right foot is hard pressed on the pedal right down to the floor, and the Golf won’t flinch even an inch. Calm, composed and raring to go more, there is little to get you nervous even at breakneck speeds. It doesn’t take long for 267 kmph to show up, and the Golf GTI can do it all day long.We hit back-to-back laps on the high-speed test track, and there was little to no resistance from the Golf GTI as we held on to the top speed every time for a few good minutes. This hot hatch is all about endurance, and it does so quite well. Volkswagen Golf GTI: HandlingBut that’s not the only bit the Golf impresses with. The handling is simply superlative and has just the right amount of playfulness to keep you smiling. Our second stint was on the handling track, and in the short loop, we managed to put the Golf through its paces. The steering is direct, although electric, and lets you point and shoot the car into a corner. Turn the traction control off, and the tail will be happy to step out with the slightest of input. It’s not just about straight-line performance, this is a car that likes its corners as much as the straight line and justifies its iconic stature in both places.The Golf GTI likes being thrown around, and there’s no bodyroll to get you worked up. The independent suspension at either end, work extra hard to ensure there is the right balance between comfort and performance. Everything stiffens up in the Sport mode, but you do get a Comfort mode to dial things down a little. That said, do not expect a cushy ride quality out on the open roads, given there isn’t much suspension travel to play around with. Volkswagen Golf GTI: VerdictThe Volkswagen Golf GTI offers accessible power, by which I mean the hatch is intimidating enough to keep you on your toes, but sublime enough to get you home after a hard day at work. More importantly, the Golf is all about making that emotional connection. Whether you sat in one as a kid or drove one while playing video games, the nostalgia will hit you aplenty when you get behind the wheel. And that’s the whole point of getting the Golf GTI. This isn’t a car you purchase with your head. This is all heart. For the first 250 customers who’ve already booked one (no allocations till early 2026), this feeling resonates rather well. And you can’t put a price on that, but only should you have about ₹60 lakh (on-road) to spare.