Royal Enfield Velocity helmet review: Safety and style but comes at a cost

Royal Enfield has been steadily expanding its riding gear lineup, and the new Velocity helmet is aimed at riders looking for a feature-packed touring helmet with modern safety certifications. Priced at ₹6,990, the Velocity sits in the premium end of the brand’s helmet range and competes against offerings from Axor, SMK, MT, and even KYT.

On paper, the feature list looks impressive. The helmet comes with both ISI and ECE 22.06 certification, which is currently among the latest and most stringent helmet safety standards. Royal Enfield is also offering practical features such as a dual visor setup, Pinlock 30 anti-fog insert, quick-release visor mechanism, and washable premium interiors.

The design of the Velocity helmet is quite striking in person and it does stand out.

Visually, the helmet looks modern and sporty. The shell design has a sharp profile with an integrated rear spoiler, while the graphics and finishes feel premium for the price point. The Velocity is available in multiple colour options including White, Grey, and Black.

One of the highlights is the dual visor setup. The inner sun visor is convenient for daytime rides and eliminates the need to swap visors frequently. The outer visor also offers decent visibility, and the pre-installed Pinlock insert helps reduce fogging during early morning or rainy rides.

Royal Enfield Velocity helmet gets a sporty design with premium finishes and ECE 22.06 certification.

Royal Enfield has also focused on ventilation. The helmet has multiple air vents and breathable interior padding, which helps airflow to a certain extent. The cushioning quality itself feels soft and supportive, and the overall fit feels snug, and at least for me, there were no pressure points.

However, the biggest drawback of the Velocity helmet is its weight. The helmet feels noticeably heavy the moment you pick it up, and the weight becomes more apparent during longer rides or slow-moving city traffic. Riders who spend extended hours on the saddle may experience neck fatigue over time, especially if their bike has a committed riding stance.

While the feature list is impressive, the helmet feels noticeably heavy during longer rides.

Another issue is wind noise. Despite the aerodynamic design claims, there is a fair amount of wind noise at highway speeds. It is manageable for short rides, but on longer touring sessions, the constant noise can become tiring without earplugs.

That said, the Velocity still delivers strongly in terms of safety and features. Riders prioritising ECE 22.06 certification, dual visors, and premium interiors may find good value here. But if lightweight comfort and refinement are your priorities, then I would suggest that you look somewhere else.

Overall, the Royal Enfield Velocity helmet offers a strong feature set and solid safety credentials, but comfort compromises prevent it from being an easy segment leader.

First Published Date: