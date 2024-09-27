2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Performance amplified

The Apache RR 310 is the first full-faired TVS motorcycle and has been an example of the brand’s engineering prowess. Launched in 2017, the two-wheeler giant has consistently brought upgrades, many derived from its motorsport activities, making the model better with every iteration. While its last major upgrade was in 2021, the latest update aims to improve the overall riding experience, packing a little extra of everything available including more power, electronics and more speed. It was only fair to head to the racetrack and sample the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 in person to see if the new goodies elevate the performance.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Styling

The design language remains unchanged with the shark-inspired styling first showcased as the Akula concept. There is a new Bomber Grey paint scheme that looks eye-catching and is available in addition to the Racing Red colour option. You also get the TVS Racing Replica colour option, albeit at a premium of ₹7,000. The small yet notable visual upgrade is the new transparent clutch cover with a red copper plate. It’s nicely done and adds a sporty touch to the styling.

The new aero winglets are a first for any mass-market offering. Seen on MotoGP and high-performance motorcycles, the winglets are mounted on either side of the fairing. TVS says it brings 3 kg of additional downforce at speeds in excess of 120 kmph to ensure you get a more stable front.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Ergonomics

The ergonomics remain unchanged on the 2024 Apache RR 310. The riding position is dedicated but more upright. The footpegs are slightly centre-set and allow for a more comfortable riding posture. The seat has just the right cushioning and enough space to move around to keep you comfortable. There’s enough room for lateral movement and even after multiple laps on the track, it feels fatigue-free. There aren’t many full-faired, track-oriented bikes out there that can boast of this versatility. The Apache RR 310 also gets adjustable levers this time.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 - Performance

Performance has seen a bump from the same 312 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor now produces 38 bhp at 9,800rpm, and 29 Nm at 7,900rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is a decent step up from the 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm produced by the older version. It’s now closer to the KTM RC 390, albeit still shy of a few horses in comparison. TVS says it managed to squeeze more power from what is a seven-year-old motor on the Apache RR 310 with the help of a 13 per cent larger airbox and a 10 per cent lighter forged piston. It also gets an increased throttle diameter and volumetric efficiency for the faster revving engine.

Power delivery is linear and quick across the rev band. The motorcycle feels composed for the most part and climbs speeds quickly. We were riding the bike at the new Coastt race track in Coimbatore and the fast, flowing track gave us a good idea of what the bike is capable of. Married to an able chassis, the updated Apache RR 310 can not only carry more speed with ease but also finds it easier to stay at higher speeds for longer.

We were riding the bike in Track and Sport modes for the most part and the throttle calibration feels the best in the same. If you’re a newer rider, the Urban mode would be a good place to start, while the Sport/Track modes help maximise the full potential of the machine. Climbing speeds is fun and ably supported by the bi-directional quickshifter now available on the motorcycle. The unit is slick and makes the job appear seamless.

Climbing to speeds over 130 kmph feels like a piece of cake, especially out on the race track. However, marring the riding experience are the vibrations from the engine. NVH levels were always an issue with the RR 310’s motor but this writer is happy to report that they’ve been well-contained over the years. That said, there are mild vibrations over 6,000 rpm around the footpegs and handlebar, which tend to rob away of that experience

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Handling & Braking

The rider's effort around the corner is minimal because the chassis does so much of the work. About 60 per cent of the work is done by the chassis itself, and all you have to do is just show up and ride the bike like you do. The bike just dives into corners and is supported by the Michelin Road 5 tyres with good grip levels. You have the option of an adjustable front suspension with the BTO kit, which remains a fantastic addition and if you are serious about hitting the racetrack often, we would recommend you invest in the same to full utilise the bike's handling potential.

Braking performance remains potent with the same setup as the older model comprising disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Braking performance feels par for the course.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: New Electronic Aids

The 2024 Apache RR 310 gets Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC) and features a segment-first 6-axis IMU that brings a host of electronic aids including Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Lift-off Control. Many features intervene at the right time. We had an instance of the rear lift-off mitigating under hard braking and managed to stabilise the bike rather well.

The cruise control feature is another favourite that worked flawlessly on the track. Set it at 70 kmph and you can tour the track without having to touch the throttle. The cornering cruise control feature works with equal precision and will automatically reduce the speed when leaning into a bend, only to roll back up again on the straights. Realistically, it works best when touring and we did see the same precision on the Apache RTR 310, on which the feature arrived first.

TVS has retained the vertically stacked digital instrument console on the Apache RR 310 that now displays the air pressure in the tyres via the new Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The feature is an accessory with the BTO kits, much like the RT-DSC, although the company will sell it to you separately as an individual accessory as well. The SmartXonnect Bluetooth system has been updated too with navigation, call and music functionality.

Verdict

The TVS Apache RR 310 was always a capable machine and the latest upgrades elevate its strengths further. We do feel it could get better NVH levels and there's never a dearth in adding more power. But the package as a whole certainly feels more potent than ever. As a homegrown track machine, the Apache RR 310 can be a fantastic track tool, while being versatile enough to be a commuter and sport tourer.

Prices start at ₹2.75 lakh for the non-quickshifter version and go up to ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom), adding the quickshifter and the two colours. Then there are the BTO kits priced at ₹18,000 (Dynamic Kit) and ₹16,000 (Dynamic Pro Kit) respectively. While the Apache may have lost the value-friendly quotient in the last few years, there's no denying that it has gained so much more equipment in the process to make it more potent. Now, if we could do something about those vibrations to declare this a wholesome package.

