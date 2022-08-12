HT Auto
Home Auto Reviews 2022 Hyundai Tucson Drive Review: Sportier Flagship Suv, Now Armed With Adas

2022 Hyundai Tucson drive review: Sportier flagship SUV, now armed with ADAS

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is taking aim at a long list of rivals and boasts of plenty of updates to stake a claim as a complete SUV.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 10:01 AM
Bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson were opened in July and company says the wait period is currently at several months since it comed in via CKD route. 
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
Bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson were opened in July and company says the wait period is currently at several months since it comed in via CKD route. 
View all Images
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
1/10
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at a start price of 27.69 lakh. It is offered with both petrol as well as diesel engines, and in two broad variants.
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
2/10
The newest Tucson from Hyundai gets mammoth style updates on the outside, defined primarily by the parametric-jewel front grille with the integrated DRLs.
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
3/10
The front grille also gets the glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
4/10
The cabin of the new Tucson is more plush than before. It gets a massive sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, another 10.25-inch driver display screen, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, front ventilated and heated seats, among other highlights.
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
5/10
The center console houses the gear lever - Tucson only comes with automatic gearbox options - and buttons for terrain mode selection, drive mode selection, surround view camera and electronic parking brake.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
6/10
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
7/10
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
8/10
The Tucson is now longer, taller and wider than before.
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
9/10
The 2.0-litre petrol motor under the hood of the Tucson is the same that does duties on the Alcazar. It is paired to a six-speed auto gearbox. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is paired to an eight-speed gearbox and Hyundai expects maximum traction to come for this.
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 
10/10
Hyundai Tucson has a front radar, front camera and rear radar to enable ADAS functionalities. 

Did you know that Hyundai Tucson was the global best-seller for the company in 2021? Or that Hyundai has thus far sold over seventy lakh units of Tucson since the SUV was first introduced to the world back in 2004? Showcased as a smaller alternative to Santa Fe, it has managed to upstage its elder sibling and continues to rule several key markets across the globe. But while India is a key and very crucial market where Hyundai SUVs have become a common sight, Tucson hasn't managed to impress anywhere close to as much as Creta and Venue still do. The premium SUV segment - with models between 20 lakh and 30 lakh - as a whole, isn't enormous in terms of volumes. But there is potential still and the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is raring to fire up the field of play.

Hyundai has taken plenty of time to bring in the newest Tucson to Indian shores. First revealed on September 14 of 2020, the Indian entry has come exactly 695 days after with the official launch this past Wednesday. The 2022 Tucson in India is offered across two variants - Platinum and Signature - and both are available with petrol as well as diesel engine choices.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹23 - 28 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
2398 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

But while what's under the hood may be what's the crux of any vehicle, the latest Tucson is a leap forward in terms of exterior styling, cabin layout and comfort, as well as marks the debut of ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in a Hyundai India car model.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The stakes may not be as high as they are in the compact and sub-compact SUV space but with the 2022 Tucson, Hyundai is out to prove a point. What's that point?

Here's a comprehensive drive review of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson:

Embed code:

Hyundai Tucson exterior: The angel-winged SUV

The 2022 Tucson isn't a facelift because that would have been a tuck here and a nip there. No. Instead, the latest model is a result of some extremely precise modifications and updates to ensure that the fourth-generation model stands far apart from all its preceding models.

Tucson vs Tucson - dimensions (mm)4th gen Tucson3rd gen Tucson
   
Length4,6304,480
Width1,8651,850
Height1,6651,660
Wheelbase2,7552,670

The face itself may show how much clout designers have within the Hyundai ecosystem. The parametric grille with the integrated angel-winged LED DRL lighting pattern is the starry highlight of the entire design philosophy. The LED headlight units sit lower down on either side while the front skid plates also add plenty of character.

Tucson now gets a smarter face courtesy the dark chrome parametric front grille with its glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
Tucson now gets a smarter face courtesy the dark chrome parametric front grille with its glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
Tucson now gets a smarter face courtesy the dark chrome parametric front grille with its glass-integrated Hyundai logo.
Tucson now gets a smarter face courtesy the dark chrome parametric front grille with its glass-integrated Hyundai logo.

From the side, the Hyundai Tucson gets updated 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel design under moderately large arches. The door handles are in body colour while there are roof rails, shark-fin antenna and a grey chrome addition on top of the window line.

The new Tucson has an extended wheelbase that is evident from the outside but the real benefit comes in cabin space.
The new Tucson has an extended wheelbase that is evident from the outside but the real benefit comes in cabin space.
The new Tucson has an extended wheelbase that is evident from the outside but the real benefit comes in cabin space.
The new Tucson has an extended wheelbase that is evident from the outside but the real benefit comes in cabin space.

Over at the rear, the newest Tucson continues to create its own unique identity courtesy the claw-like LED light signature and the LED connector bar across the boot. The bumper on the lower portion has a sporty pattern to it while the rear wiper is smartly concealed under the protruding spoiler.

A closer look at the rear profile of the new Hyundai Tucson. And yes, there is a rear wiper blade somewhere up there.
A closer look at the rear profile of the new Hyundai Tucson. And yes, there is a rear wiper blade somewhere up there.
A closer look at the rear profile of the new Hyundai Tucson. And yes, there is a rear wiper blade somewhere up there.
A closer look at the rear profile of the new Hyundai Tucson. And yes, there is a rear wiper blade somewhere up there.

Hyundai Tucson cabin: Priming up the premium quotient

The Tucson may be one of the sportiest looking SUVs in the market but its cabin too has been upgraded and updated to help it take on its rivals. Thanks to a longer wheelbase, there is significant leg space and knee room. The front left seat can also be pushed forward or back by passengers at the back using the easily by accessible side switch. Headroom and shoulder room are also more than adequate while the massive panoramic sunroof and large side windows lend the cabin an airy feel. Under-thigh support at the back, however, could have been better.

Rear-seat passengers also get two USB charging points and rear AC vents on the back of the center console, back incline functionality and a central armrest with cupholders.

The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.
The rear seats are well-appointed and while there are plenty of charging points all around the new Tucson, there is not a single Type-C port anywhere.

But the Tucson isn't really meant to be a chauffer-driven vehicle and so, there's much that its owner is likely to like at the front as well.

A look at the layout of the Tucson from the rear seats.
A look at the layout of the Tucson from the rear seats.
A look at the layout of the Tucson from the rear seats.
A look at the layout of the Tucson from the rear seats.

A stretched out front dashboard with plenty of soft-touch materials stands testament to the premium claim of this flagship Hyundai Motor India SUV. While the feature list obviously includes highlights like ambient lighting, Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, support for voice command, ambient sounds and smartwatch connectivity, the unique bits include front ventilated as well as heated seats, 10-way power adjustable driver seat with two memory function settings and eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat.

From top-left: The center console, the steering wheel with mounted controls and the main infotainment screen inside the new Hyundai Tucson.
From top-left: The center console, the steering wheel with mounted controls and the main infotainment screen inside the new Hyundai Tucson.
From top-left: The center console, the steering wheel with mounted controls and the main infotainment screen inside the new Hyundai Tucson.
From top-left: The center console, the steering wheel with mounted controls and the main infotainment screen inside the new Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai always does a superb job with the display units and the Tucson benefits enormously from it. There is a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen integrated into the dashboard and another 10.25-inch driver analogue-style all-digital driver display. Both screens are quite vivid and while the infotainment unit is typically responsive to touch, the driver display has some neat graphics going for it. The big issue though is that the entire center console - from the infotainment screen to the central armrest - attracts quite a bit of dust and fingerprints wherever there's the piano black finish. We also noticed that the fitting of the center console in our test unit was extremely flimsy and one solid pull could have yanked it all out. Just to be sure, we checked other units and found it was a one-off.

Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.
Hyundai Tucson packs a mammoth booth and the 60-40 fold ratio of the rear seats can further expand options.

Overall, the Tucson cabin benefits massively from pleasing hues, comfortable seats, a typically-impressive feature list and a ride height that does justice to its SUV credentials.

The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.
The colour scheme on the upholstery inside Tucson goes a long way in uplifting its premium quotient but could be a tad bit hard to maintain in Indian conditions.

Hyundai Tucson: Driving on its own path

The Tucson continues to be available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options and there still is no manual gearbox as an option. The 2.0-litre petrol motor - the same that powers Alcazar - is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox while the 2.0-litre diesel motor in our test unit is paired to an eight-speed gearbox.

The diesel motor on the Tucson puts out 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol unit has 156 Ps and 192 Nm of torque.
The diesel motor on the Tucson puts out 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol unit has 156 Ps and 192 Nm of torque.
The diesel motor on the Tucson puts out 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol unit has 156 Ps and 192 Nm of torque.
The diesel motor on the Tucson puts out 186 Ps and offers 416 Nm of torque. The petrol unit has 156 Ps and 192 Nm of torque.

What's also great is that while Tucson may still be positioned as a city-bred SUV, it gets an all-wheel drive system with multi-terrain modes that include Snow, Mud and Sand. The controls for these are easily accessible from the center console.

While Tucson was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
While Tucson was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
While Tucson was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
While Tucson was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.

On the move, the Tucson's diesel motor does have a fair bit of grunt on the outside at start. The initial pick up is slightly sluggish but the Tucson quickly settles into a perfect rhythm as it goes past the 50 kmph mark. Throttle inputs are responded to really well by the gearbox that is slick and the upper numbers slot into place effortlessly to provide the SUV the thrust and power it needs. Switch to the Sport mode and all of this becomes even better, but at the potential expense of mileage.

Quite content grabbing eyeballs within city limits, the Tucson shines splendidly on open and long highway stretches.
Quite content grabbing eyeballs within city limits, the Tucson shines splendidly on open and long highway stretches.
Quite content grabbing eyeballs within city limits, the Tucson shines splendidly on open and long highway stretches.
Quite content grabbing eyeballs within city limits, the Tucson shines splendidly on open and long highway stretches.

The steering and suspension set up are balanced well to allow Tucson to tackle a wide variety of terrain and drive challenges but control on body roll is something that still lacks a fair bit. The rear passengers are more than likely to be thrown around if the driver decides to play with the Tucson and have it going at near full potential. Personally, I would have also liked for the brakes to have more bite - and this is coming from someone who has always had a Hyundai in his personal garage.

Tucson has a fun drive nature but that may also be a factor that hampers its cornering abilities in terms of body roll.
Tucson has a fun drive nature but that may also be a factor that hampers its cornering abilities in terms of body roll.
Tucson has a fun drive nature but that may also be a factor that hampers its cornering abilities in terms of body roll.
Tucson has a fun drive nature but that may also be a factor that hampers its cornering abilities in terms of body roll.

There is no denying though that Tucson emerges as a confident diesel drive option and plays a good balancing game between offering a relatively plush ride while also being relatively capable on tricky terrain.

Hyundai Tucson: ADAS at play

The biggest highlight - wheels down - of the new Tucson is the addition of Level 2 ADAS features. Now while ADAS is already being offered by brands like Mahindra and MG Motor India, and therefore isn't something radically new, it still does lend credible bragging rights to the Tucson in its own segment.

Called SmartSense on the model, Tucson gets as many as 19 ADAS functions. We extensively tested a handful of these. The Forward Collision Warning System, for instance, is extremely precise with its audio-visual (on driver display) warnings and detects cars, bikes, trucks and claims to even detect pedestrians. In case of absolute emergencies, it may also auto slam the brakes to prevent a hit but this last bit, we didn't take a chance with.

Tucson in action with its ADAS functions turned on.
Tucson in action with its ADAS functions turned on.
Tucson in action with its ADAS functions turned on.
Tucson in action with its ADAS functions turned on.

Then there is the Adaptive Cruise Control that works beautifully too. Set it to follow the vehicle ahead and it auto accelerates to a speed decided by you and if and when there is space. If the car is slowing down, Tucson slows too to ensure a safe gap. If the vehicle ahead stops, the Hyundai will come to a gradual stop as well. And if the moving vehicle departs from its lane, an LVDA or Leading Vehicle Departure alert is issued.

The other features like Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection (live feed on driver screen), Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist are on point as well. What I particularly liked is if you take off your hands when LKA is active, there is an audio-visual warning reminding you to not do so. After a minute or so, the LKA deactivates in its effort to force you to take control. But when it is deactivating, there's only a visual message on driver display and there needs to be an audio signal too.

Then there are other highlights like Safe Exit Warning, High-Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, among others.

Note - Tucson has a front camera, front radar and rear radar that enables ADAS functionalities. These are only assistive functions and need to be made use of as such. Driver is strongly advised to keep hands on wheel, eyes on road at all times.

Hyundai Tucson: Final verdict

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a mammoth show of intent from the Koreans and the fact that it enjoys a place on a pedestal for the brand globally shines through amply. Hyundai expects to sell around 5,000 units of the model that comes in via the CKD route.

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
Platinum AT Petrol 27,69,700
Singature AT Petrol 30,17,000
Platinum AT Diesel 30,19,700
Singature AT Diesel 32,87,000
Singature AT 4WD 34,39,400

Prices for the new Tucson start at 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom). And while the upper variants sure are significantly pricey, the lower variants are very well kitted and ought to be strongly considered by anyone not quite enamored by ADAS.

Rating
4.5 out of 5
Price
2769700
Product Name
Tucson
Brand Name
Hyundai
Pros
  • Stylish looks
  • Features
  • ADAS
  • Spacious cabin
Cons
  • Upper variants are expensive
  • Body roll at tight corners
  • Braking needs more bite

Overall, the fourth-generation Tucson is entering the territory that's traditionally been dominated by three-row SUVs and is looking to prove that style, features and performance can be the troika that scripts success.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Tucson Tucson Hyundai India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get heavy discounts in August. Check details
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
Review in pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV
Review in pics: 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city