In pics: Triumph Speed 400 is the latest rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will share underpinnings.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM 1/11 Triumph has globally unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400. The motorcycles will be launched soon in the Indian market. The Street 400 is a roadster that takes design inspiration from the larger Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200. 2/11 The motorcycle uses all LED lighting and there is an LED Daytime Running Lamp also. It has a neo-retro design language with a mix of modern and retro touches. 3/11 The instrument cluster has an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for other information. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. 4/11 The Speed 400 uses a single-piece seat, a side mounted exhaust with traditional handlebar and grab rail. Despite being the smallest motorcycle in the portfolio, it is immediately recognizable as a Triumph. 5/11 Being a roadster, the Speed 400 gets bar-end mirrors. Triumph is also offering several genuine accessories that the customers can buy. There are cosmetic accessories such as knee pads, quilted seat etc. There are different luggage options on offer as well such as rugged panniers, rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage racks and much more. 6/11 Triumph is also offering windscreen, radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, sump guard, mud splash kit and engine guards. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options. 7/11 Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. 8/11 Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. 9/11 Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. 10/11 Triumph Speed 400 will be built by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. 11/11 The Speed 400 will be the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up.
First Published Date:
29 Jun 2023, 14:58 PM IST