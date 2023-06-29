In pics: Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be made by Bajaj Auto
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses the same engine as the Speed 400.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 16:50 PM 1/10 Triumph has unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400 globally. The motorcycles will be launching in the Indian market soon. Triumph has already started accepting bookings of both the motorcycles. 2/10 Both motorcycles will be manufacturer by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. The Scrambler 400 X will be prices slightly higher than the Speed 400. The design of the Scrambler 400 X takes inspiration from the Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200. 3/10 It comes with a digital instrument that shows various information with an analogue speedometer. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. Because it is a scrambler, Triumph is offering a switchable ABS as well. 4/10 Despite using the same underpinnings, the Scrambler 400 X is quite different than the Speed 400. It gets a 19-inch alloy wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. There are dual-purpose tyres on offer as well. 5/10 The scrambler gets a handlebar brace, a longer front mudguard. headlamp grille, radiator guard, sumpguard and handguards as well. There are also several accessories on offer. 6/10 All the lighting elements on the Scrambler 400 X are LED units. They go with the neo-retro design language that Triumph is going for. There is also a sculpted fuel tank and triangular engine casing just like there is on every Triumph motorcycle. 7/10 The Scrambler 400 X will be positioned above the Speed 400 in Triumph's line up. 8/10 The Scrambler X 400 gets a twin-pod exhaust as opposed to a single-piece unit found on the Speed 400. The engine uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel. 9/10 Powering the Scrambler 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. 10/10 Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. There is 150 mm of travel at both ends.
